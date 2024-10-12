The first day of 2024 Olympia final rounds went pretty much according to script. Isabelle Nunes, however, found a way to flip the script in perhaps the biggest upset so far in the 2024 Olympia Wellness division. The two-time runner-up dethroned three-time winner Francielle Mattos to become the new wellness champion Friday night at the Theater at ResortsWorld.

Before Friday night’s upset, Mattos was the only champion in the wellness division’s brief history. However, despite being arguably the fan favorite following a solid prejuding round, Nunes brought her best physique to the evening round.

That confidence was verified when Cicherillo announced “and new” for the first time of the evening. Nunes finally conquered her long-standing rival. She becomes the second Brazilian to hold the Olympia Wellness title.

Rounding out the top 5 were Eduarda Bezerra, Elisa Alcantara, and Giselle Machado.

2024 Olympia Wellness Top 5

Isabelle Nunes Francielle Mattos Eduarda Bezerra Elisa Alcantara Giselle Machado

