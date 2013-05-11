Holding nothing back in his prep for the 2013 New York Pro, IFBB Pro Keith Williams changed not only his workout and his training partner but also his trainer in his quest to find the right combination for his physique that will do damage on stage.

In his workouts, William's is now making an effort to feel the weight as opposed to just slinging heavy weight around. Keith prevoiusly had been working out more like a ball player or track star and thus not hitting his potential. Like many, Williams was slinging the weight around for reps versus concentrating on the movements for a maximum contraction of each rep.

Mike Gritti builds huge arms fast. His style of workout had to change in order to concentrate on other parts of the body to ensure that his arms don't overpower his physique. Look for Mike Gritti in the 2013 NPC USAs as he's on the hunt for his pro card.

This arm training video turned out to be an excellent instructional video for those looking to build bigger arms in the gym using free weights and machines. Bill Comstock knows how to ask the right questions of these athletes.