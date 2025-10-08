One of the special attractions of the 2025 Olympia Weekend will be the International Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony. The ISHOF will induct six legends from multiple sports and disciplines, including Figure Olympia champion Cydney Gillon, football great Fred Biletnikoff, Grandmaster Bill Wallace, renowned agent Leigh Steinberg, Olympic shot-put gold medalist Ryan Crouser, and basketball icon Nancy Lieberman.

Lieberman, better known to many basketball fans as “Lady Magic,” is to many generations of fans what current era superstar Caitlyn Clark is to those that watch the WNBA today. The two-time women’s national champion of Old Dominion University was also a part of the American team that took gold at the 1975 Pan-American Games. She added another gold medal to her trophy case as a part of the 1979 world championship team.

Today’s players benefit from the groundwork that Lieberman helped build for decades, including playing in men’s leagues, the early days of the WNBA itself, and even as an award-winning coach, including as a two-time BIG3 Coach of the Year. Athletes of this era are fortunate to have Lieberman as a mentor, and she loves being in that role.

“It’s in my DNA, that’s what makes me happy,” she said proudly. “I love being able to inspire people.”

Mentoring From an Icon

Providing inspiration and guidance comes naturally for the native of Brooklyn, NY, who had been wowing fans since the 1970’s. She also had an incredible mentor and idol of her own thanks to the late and great Muhammad Ali. Ever since Lieberman first met the three-time heavyweight champion of the world in New York City, he committed to helping her navigate her rise to success, and they stayed connected throughout the rest of his life.

“He taught me to have intentionality with everything I did,” she acknowledged. “That was why I played at 39 and 50 in the WNBA.”

Lieberman continued to sit under Ali’s learning tree as her own legend grew. She applied his teachings throughout the years, including paying attention to her fitness.

“He taught me that. I still eat clean and train hard. That’s just who I am.”

Just as Ali did throughout his career and life, Lieberman pursues new goals and challenges with full confidence she will succeed. That commitment to excellence was seen in full force by her doctors while she was rehabbing from a knee replacement. Thanks in part to committing to “prehab” before the surgery, she was back in the gym after 10 days, which surprised her doctors and physical therapists.

“I want to work out with current day athletes like Dak (Prescott) and Zeke (Elliott) with the Cowboys,” Lieberman explained. The energy and passion they put into their workouts fueled her to keep going and go beyond early limitations. She even started doing box jumps and worked those into her training.

“I started out with five, 10, and eventually I got to 33 inches,” she recalled. “When I showed the doctor, he asked ‘what do I tell the other patients?’ I said to tell them to work harder.”

That self-competitiveness and drive are keys to her success, and the results speak for themselves. Another testament to her rising to a challenge was when she was prominently featured in ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue. Her physique drew significant attention and

inspired many fans that flipped through the pages of the issue. Not bad for being 61 years old at the time.

“I needed time to make sure everything was in the right location,” she stated with a laugh. “I trained hard for that year, lifting and running.”

Lieberman has never been a stranger to the weight room and even trained with women’s bodybuilding legend Lynn Conkwright. The fire that fueled those legends are similar to Lieberman’s, and she is using hers to continue training for another potential target.

Lieberman declared, “I would love for the chance to do the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue. I applaud Martha Stewart for that. If she can do it, so can I. All I need is an opportunity.”

Paying It Forward and Getting It Back

Another bond that Ali and Lieberman shared was through philanthropy. As great a boxer as Ali was, his contribution to society is what stood him apart of others. Lieberman’s own efforts through Nancy Lieberman Charities, which emphasizes on education and motivation to youth, have and continues to serve many.

Lieberman shared, “I just wanted to do things the right way for the right reasons, because that is what he taught me. I see myself as a community person.”

Paying it forward has resulted in Lieberman’s efforts coming back to her full circle because she was informed that she will receive the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award. To be honored for one of the very qualities she mastered directly under the guidance of the award’s namesake is not lost on her.

“He’s still my mentor for life.”

A Special Kind of Hall of Fame

Before she accepts the Humanitarian Award, Lieberman will travel to Las Vegas, NV to stand with the other 2025 inductees at the International Sports Hall of Fame ceremony. Lieberman is no stranger to Halls of Fame, but she acknowledged that this one is different because it encompasses many sports and community service is both considered and acknowledged.

Aside from her own moment, witnessing the other inductees receive their medals and hearing their speeches will provide more inspiration and positivity that will continue to spread long after everyone leaves the room.

“I never take these for granted,” said Lieberman. “This is special to me not only because of how it honors the life and career but health and wellness as well.”

Whether it’s her greatness on the court, inspiring words she shares, or other good deeds to benefit others, Lieberman is committed to spreading a message as far and wide as possible.

“There are people out that think they can’t do something, and I want to let them know that they can.”

The 2025 International Sports Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, Oct. 11th from11:30 AM to 2:00 PM PST at the Conrad Hotel at Resorts World in Las Vegas, NV and is open for the public to attend.

For more information on the ISHOF, go to their website.