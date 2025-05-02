Michal Križo Križánek, or Michal Krizo for short, is bringing an insane physique to the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro, and his fans and critics are suitably reacting. The Slovakian bodybuilder, started lifting weights as a teenager and earned a career-high seventh place at the 2023 Olympia but he missed the ‘O’ in 2024 due to a shoulder injury. Now back and seemingly bigger than ever before, Krizo looks incredible as he nears the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro stage, and the internet has reacted.

“RARELY do we see muscle separation and detail like this! Bravo,” commented writer and personal trainer Ron Harris in response to a most muscular pose shared by the big man on Instagram. “Bro is AI generated,” quipped one fan. “Bringing the heat,” wrote fellow bodybuilder Regan Grimes.

Michal Krizo is Coming Back Strong for the Pittsburgh Pro

Some observers feel that Krizo’s current stunning state harks back to a golden age of competition. “One of the few guys who actually could compete in the 90s,” wrote another follower. This will be the first time that the Pittsburgh Pro has played host to an Open Division competition, and titans of the sport will be present. Derek Lunsford, William Bonac, and Martin “The Martian” Fitzwater are all expected to attend.

Krizo could send shockwaves on May 10-11, however. “If he comes to the show ‘on,’ I don’t see how he wouldn’t be top 3.” surmised a fan. The shredded Slovakian also got people talking after posting his posing routine to IG. “I haven’t seen striated deltoids in decades,” wrote one follower. “Currently my personal favorite look for Pittsburgh,” wrote another. Still, there were some heavyweights of the business that wanted to give Krizo some sage advice. “Excellent,” wrote the 1983 Mr Olympia winner Samir Bannout. “Just protect your lean mass going forward.” While Milos Sarcev encouraged the man mountain to “Bring this on stage.” The full lineup expected to compete in the first ever Pittsburgh Pro Open competition is below. Who have you got?

Derek Lunsford

William Bonac

Martin Fitzwater

James Hollingshead

Michal Krizo

Leandro Peres

Vitaliy Ugolnikov

Nick Walker

Eric Wood

