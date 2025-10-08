The 2025 Men’s Physique Olympia will be the largest on the men’s side of the stage, and that could be applied both figuratively and literally. Four past champions of this division will be vying to secure another title, and they are among 73 qualified pros that will face the fans and judges in the Las Vegas Convention Center during prejudging this weekend.

Before we break down the favorites, here’s a quick look at all the men that have earned their place onto the Olympia stage this season.

2025 MEN’S PHYSIQUE OLYMPIA LINEUP

Past Champions

Ryan Terry

The two-time and defending world champion is already in Las Vegas, and he reported that he is less than two pounds from stage weight. Ryan Terry will try to be the first man since Jeremy Buendia (more on him shortly) to win three Olympia titles in a row for this category. Terry said in an interview that he was looking to improve his back and arms this year, but he was confident in his prep.

That mindset hasn’t seemed to change in recent weeks because as he shared on social media, he’s ready for battle.

“Excited and more than ready to hit the stage next weekend.”

Erin Banks

The man that Terry dethroned was 2022 Olympia champion Erin Banks, but he has not lost faith in his chances to regain the championship. Banks made a statement when he won the 2025 Pittsburgh Pro by taking the win, and he doesn’t see himself outside of the first

callout. He is trying to be the first man since Brandon Hendrickson to regain the title after losing it.

Brandon Hendrickson

Speaking of Hendrickson, the three-time winner of this contest missed out in 2024 but still has more contests ahead of him than behind him. He started out slow with a fourth-place finish in Pittsburgh but nailed down two wins in a row at the New York Pro and Miami Pro. This will be Hendrickson’s 10th Olympia appearance.

Jeremy Buendia

The winningest champion in Men’s Physique Olympia history is four-time winner Jeremy Buendia. He had lifetime eligibility to compete but showed he was still dangerous to face when he competed in and won the 2025 Sasquatch Pro. Whether it’s a ceremonial callout of the four champs, or they are all in the first callout from the judges, history will be made, and he’s a reason why. That said, this is no token contest in Buendia’s mind.

“My best will be showcased at @mrolympiallc next Saturday.”

Top Challengers

Ali Bilal

Ali Bilal has appeared to be the heir apparent of this division for the last year, but he’s not feeling patient. He was second to Terry one year ago at the Olympia but rebounded to win in Columbus a few months later. If he has a say in the way things go in Las Vegas, there will be a fifth Olympia champion by the end, and it will be his name called as the new winner.

Emanual Hunter

Flying under the radar has been Emanual Hunter. He was fourth in Las Vegas in 2024 and appears to have only gotten better. There will be room in that first callout for some non-champs, and he intends to be one of them.

Edvan Palmeira

Edvan Palmeira rounded out the top five at last year’s Men’s Physique Olympia, He’s been looking shredded in precontest posts, but he will need to be his all-time best to have a chance of moving up. Some of the favorites being off the mark would help him as well.

The 2025 Olympia Weekend will not be short on drama, and this division is one reason why.

