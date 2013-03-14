I had the opportunity to catch up with IFBB Pro Shawn Rhoden in Melbourne at the FitX which was in conjunction with the 2013 Australian Pro. Shawn's been laying low, but all should take note that he's been working with to revered men in the industry: Chris Aceto and Ronnie Coleman.

Rhoden's been working with Aceto for about a year now, and the mad scientist help being Rhoden into killer shape in the second half of the bodybuilding season propelling Rhoden into 3rd place at the 2012 Mr Olympia and 4 pro show wins.

Near the end of last year, Ronnie Coleman brought Shawn Rhoden into his supplement line and is now guiding Rhoden on how to go after the number one spot. Not many would decline the help of an 8x Mr Olympia.

Last, Rhoden praises the mental support he received from fellow competitor Kai Greene. Kai's advice was simple, "Believe in yourself."

Rhoden has his eye on the prize. He's gunning for the 2013 Mr Olympia. It doesn't matter who is in his way, he is going after it.