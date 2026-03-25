Sam Sulek is in England for the 2026 Arnold UK, and while he’s in the West Midlands, the social media star turned competitive bodybuilder made a pilgrimage to the famous Dino’s Gym in Solihull England. While there, he took his followers through an old-school workout to tax both bis biceps and triceps ahead of the big show in Birmingham. Sulek has visited Dino’sbefore, explaining that he loves the gym’s “character” and history, and certainly, it’s a hallowed space that has been frequented by the great and good of the flex game. So, to cement his own status, Sulek got to grips with the popular palace of pump and fortunately, he can count on Dino as a fan. The boss was recently impressed by the big man’s back development, including a well defined “Christmas tree” area. “That’s conditioning right there, said the much-loved gym owner.”

In his latest session at Dino’s, Sulek focused on what he called a “raw arm training workout,” combining free weights for the biceps with cables for his triceps. Despite this alternating approach, the mission was clear—rep toward failure for maximum hypertrophy. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

Sam Sulek’s Raw Arm Training Workout

Rope Triceps Pushdown: 1 set toward failure

1 set toward failure Bicep Twisting Dumbbell Curl: 1 set toward failure

1 set toward failure Rope Triceps Pushdown: 1 set toward failure

1 set toward failure Barbell Bicep Curl: 1 set toward failure

1 set toward failure Single Arm Cable Triceps Pushdown: 1 set for the pump

1 set for the pump Barbell Bicep Curl: 1 set toward failure

1 set toward failure EZ Bar Cable Triceps Pushdown: 1 set toward failure

1 set toward failure Barbell Bicep Curl: 1 set toward failure

What Is Sam Sulek’s ‘Raw Arm Workout’?

Sulek decided to split his arm workout by alternating sets between his triceps and biceps. He started out with rope triceps pushdowns, hitting more than twenty reps before hitting failure. Sulek then picked up a pair of dumbbells to make twisting curls, where you begin in the hammer curl position and open out the arms for an epic muscle contraction at the top. Once again, Sulek had his sights set on failure here, starting this exercise with alternating arms and then switching to double armed reps to eek out every last blast of his biceps. “Heavy but not too heavy,” noted the competitive bodybuilder of making the balance between ferociousness and form.

After a second set of rope triceps pushdowns, Sulek picked up an old-school straight barbell and got to work with more bicep curls, continuing the theme of working to failure. Then, returning to the cable station, he changed up his triceps rope pushdowns to the single arm variety, using the stirrup attachment instead of the rope, and dropping the weight to become “more pump focused.”

With the veins in his arms now visibly popping from the pump, Sulek performed another set of barbell bicep curls, breathing deeply as exhaustion began to set in. He then switched up his cable triceps pushdowns once again, this time utilizing the EZ-bar attachment for a double armed approach. “All done,” exclaimed the social media star as he rounded out the workout with one final set of barbell bicep curls. “I’m feelin’ like a beast,” he told his 4.6 million YouTube followers after his old-school session in Solihull.

The Arnold Sports UK Festival takes place from March 27-29, 2026, and will feature various bodybuilding competitions including the Men’s Classic Physique category, where Sam Sulek hopes to improve his pro status.

To follow Sam Sulek’s progress on YouTube, click here.