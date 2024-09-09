Have you ever thought about walking onto the Olympia stage but felt that you could never put yourself in a position to do so? If so, then the 2024 Olympia Model Search, presented by Buff Bunny Collection, may be of particular interest to you.

Karah Jones and JoAnna Pope are handling this new event, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 11th in the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, and they couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to help bring it to bodybuilding’s biggest weekend of the year.

Pope explained. “This happened through Tim Gardner (Olympia World Fitness Expo Director). I’m excited because this is a new endeavor for me.”

Jones continued, “It is a perfect blend. JoAnna has her wealth of experience in the industry, and I have my background with fashion shows and on the female side. Our strengths really work well together.”

There are men’s and women’s competitions at this inaugural event, with Open, Masters (35+) and Grand Masters (50+) divisions included. IFBB Pro League and NPC athletes will be eligible to compete without their status being affected, but you don’t have to be a competitive athlete to enter the Model Search.

Pope said, “We’re opening this up for everyone. We’re introducing some people to the world of competition that may have never got to experience unless they were in the Olympia.”

The contestants will take the stage for two rounds. The women’s show will feature Formal and Diva rounds while the Men will compete in Formal and Beach events. Pope has been in the industry for 30 years as a judge and promoter, and this is something that excites her because she feels it can be a great opportunity for someone to get a break they have been looking for.

“This gets contagious, and I think adding an elegant component with the formal wear is a special cherry on top.“

The events will be scored by judges, including head judge and Bombshell Fitness CEO Shannon Dey and Buff Bunny Collection CEO Heidi Somers, among others. The criteria for judging include stage presentation, confidence, overall appearance, marketability, and there will be an audience vote. For the average parent or fitness enthusiast that has

thought about taking their passion to the next level, this could be the perfect opportunity for them.

“Whether they are moms, dads, or even teenagers that may want to simply take care of their health, they can be a part of something special,” said Pope.

As if being involved with an event at the Olympia wasn’t enough on its own, there will be over $30,000 in prizes awarded to the winners. Beyond that, there could be other sponsors and brands watching and looking for their next athlete or representative to work with. Jones hopes that contestants will see this as a doorway to a new career if they wish to pursue it.

“This is more than another model search. We’re looking for someone that can be a brand representative.”

Being a part of the Olympia is one thing, but as Jones shared, this is historic because it is the first edition of a new event that is being held at a milestone event. The 60th Olympia on its own would be historic enough, but this is a special way for the winners to say they were a part of something that could be talked about for many years to come. Jones has kept that at the top of her mind while going through the preparations to make this as special as possible.

“Everything is really falling into place. We are very excited about launching something new at the 60th Olympia. It’s going to be great, and we can’t wait!” If you are interested in entering the 2024 Olympia Model Search, you can register at their website. There is a registration fee, but you can enter more than one category. You can also learn more by following them on Instagram @olympiamodelsearch .

Fans that want to see the 2024 Olympia Model Search as well as all the other incredible events at the 2024 Olympia World Fitness Expo in Las Vegas can purchase their tickets in advance by going to www.mrolympia.com.