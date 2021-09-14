In case you missed the news, Mr. Olympia Mamdouh Elssbiay, aka Big Ramy, is now in the United States to finish preparing to defend his title in Orlando, Florida on the weekend of October 7th through 10th. The champ is sparing no reps, steps, or calories. That’s because he knows that he facing a stacked lineup of Olympia contenders.

The Olympia features the best of the best in the sport, and they didn’t get there by accident. All of the men Elssbiay will face earned their way to that stage, and they’re going all in to take his title. Fortunately, some of the contenders share part of that commitment on Instagram so you can soak in that inspiration from these Olympia contenders and go all in for your next training session. Here’s a sneak peek at what some of the elite bodybuilders in the game are doing to prepare for the Olympia.