Mark Wahlberg has always been fit, but recently the Hollywood megastar got us thinking that he may have discovered the fitness fountain of youth.

“My philosophy is it’s easier to stay in shape than it is to get in shape,” Wahlberg told AMI in the past. And since he’s always giving fans glimpses into his gym sessions via Instagram, you know he’s always on his A-game. And, let’s be honest, men and women alike can’t help but admire his biceps.

His jacked physique has always been one of his calling cards—so much so that he’s made it his actual business with Performance Inspired: his ever-growing line of all-natural supps.

Check out Wahlberg’s latest workout video below to see just how ripped he stays amidst a crazy work schedule:

And when he’s not working on his physique or expanding his presence in the fitness world, he’s still showing off his acting chops in action films and comedies alike.

His upcoming film, Daddy’s Home 2, hits theaters on November 10, and the star-studded holiday comedy looks like it’ll be a formidable follow-up to the original hit. Wahlberg stars alongside Will Ferrell, Mel Gibson, John Cena, and John Lithgow in the film.