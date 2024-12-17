Jake Leonard made his bodybuilding debut by entering the 2024 NPC Mid American Classic, and became an instant sensation by turning heads with his signature lat pose. As you’ll see, there’s a reason they call him the “LatMan.”

Move over Superman, because the LatMan doesn’t need a cape, he has his own gigantic wings! Leonard was an instant hit at the Bloomington-Normal Marriot Hotel and Conference Center on December 7, in Normal, IL, when he brought some much-needed fun back to the bodybuilding stage. You would think that a competition that revolves around semi-clad competitors, oiled up, and flexing for all that they are worth would be a chance to let loose, but all too often those who compete get caught up in the technicalities and become overwhelmed by audio cues and choreography. A breath of fresh air; Leonard thoroughly commanded his stage.

“LATMAN is officially a goofy goober,” wrote the popular content creator via Instagram, after taking the industry by storm. “Took 3rd out of 17 athletes in classic physique. Very proud of myself for physically and mentally getting through my first prep. It was a rush being on stage in front of that many people that yelled, laughed, and enjoyed my routine. I will never forget this moment that started my bodybuilding career.”

The fun began when Leonard took center stage and became most likely the first competitor ever to pose to the track “Goofy Goober Rock,” as featured in SpongeBob Square Pants. Leonard then proceeded to pop his lats in and out from side to side, creating a visual spectacle that took his routine viral. The up-and-coming star now has more than 1.6 million Instagram followers, many of whom took to the platform to show their support. “Bro is my spirit animal,” wrote one fan. “Coolest bodybuilder, influencer out there!” wrote another.

Fortunately, it looks like we haven’t seen the last of LatMan. “I have much to work on,” said our hero. “Conditioning can be better. Getting better at hitting the poses and holding them. There’s always room for improvement. This is only the beginning and I plan to show I have what it takes to make it to the top.” We can’t wait for the sequel!

Follow “Just” Jake Leonard on Instagram