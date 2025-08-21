German bodybuilder, Urs “The MiracleBear” Kalecinski was a constant threat to Chris Bumstead’s Classic Olympia reign, but with Cbum now retired, why would Kalecinski step away from a division that he is so close to ruling? The big man explained his motivations in a recent social media update.

“I have decided to switch to Open class bodybuilding, and I want to inform you about my thought process behind this decision,” wrote The MiracleBear in as Instagram post for his 1.6 million followers. “The struggle to cut weight for classic has become increasingly difficult to a point where I either had to sacrifice my health tremendously or my best possible physique,” he explained. “Frankly speaking, I’m now 17 kilograms above my weight limit for Classic Physique, but my body is almost stage ready — meaning I’d have to lose about 15 kilograms of pure muscle mass to make weight. Honestly, this just feels wrong,” wrote Kalecinski of the bind that he finds himself working through.

Where has Urs Kalecinski placed previously in the Olympia Classic Division?

2021: 4rd

2022: 3rd

2023: 3rd

2024: 3rd

Urs Kalecinski received a heavyweight boost regarding his decision

The MiracleBear shared that while he doesn’t feel he’s in good enough shape to compete with the best of the Open Bodybuilding division stage at the 2025 Olympia right now, he believes that this challenge could make him “fall in love with the sport again” as he strives for “a new and mature version of my physique.” To that end, he’s reportedly still looking to make his 2025 Olympia Open debut by attempting to qualify at the Pro Muscle show in Milan, Italy.

In a boost for The MiracleBear, his difficult decision was quickly supported by some of the Open divisions most successful competitors. “A smart and mature move you’ve made Urs,” commented seven-time Mr Olympia, Phil Heath. “Removing that stress will truly help your mind body and spirit. God Bless.”

Well wishes also came from the 2023 Mr. Olympia, Derek Lunsford who once made a similar transition of his own. “I can understand this feeling coming from the 212 division,” he shared. “I waited to achieve the Olympia title, but ultimately, I knew I was holding myself back. You have to follow what you believe is right.” It will be exciting to see the next chapter of Kalecinski’s bodybuilding career unfold in the Open division.

