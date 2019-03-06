5 MISTAKE 5: Magical Foods

How many times have you seen ads that say, Eat These Eight Foods for Belly Fat Loss, later to find out that the ads were pitching some crazy product. There are no magical foods. There are ZERO foods that help you get leaner. Sure, certain foods contain more vitamins, minerals, fiber, and less calories then others, but your body only sees calories, protein, fat, carbs, fiber, amino acids, etc. Your body does not see food choices. Your body does not discriminate against any food. Let’s just say your eating a slice of pizza right now. Your body is not going to say, “OMG! You just had pizza! Let me shove that right in the love handles.” It does not work like that. Your body is a machine that will break down any food that you eat. The good news here is that no food is off limits when you diet. You just need to fit those foods into your calorie budget for the day.