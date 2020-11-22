28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular weight loss methods, and for good reason—it works! Many studies have shown that it has powerful effects for your body and brain, and it may even help you to live longer. Intermittent fasting is not actually a diet but rather described as an eating pattern. It’s an approach where you go a certain period of time during the day without eating (water and black coffee are allowed during this period). Typically this is a 16-hour window, followed by an 8-hour feeding window (a period of 8 hours where you consume all your calories for the day).
There are many variations to these alternating eating and fasting windows. Some examples are two days of a full 24-hour fast (not recommended, especially if your goal is building or maintaining muscle), 18-hour fast with a 6-hour eating window or a 20-hour fast with a 4-hour eating window.
