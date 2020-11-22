Muscular-Bodybuilder-Doing-Biceps-Workout-With-A-Bicep-Curl

One of the biggest downfalls of intermittent fasting is that it’s not optimal for maximum muscle gain. If your goal is to get as big as humanly possible, you’ll need to be in a caloric surplus, consuming protein every 3-5 hours. You’ll need to spike protein synthesis throughout the day. With intermittent fasting, this can’t be achieved. While this may sound like a bad thing, it’ll only equate to a 1% difference in the amount of muscle you’ll gain in a year. It might not be a big drawback, but it’s better to have all the cards lined out in front of you so you can make an educated decision about intermittent fasting.

Another downfall is that being in a caloric surplus with intermittent fasting is difficult. Intermittent fasting works best during a cut because you get to save more of your calories for your eating window. However, when you’re trying to add muscle mass and in a caloric surplus, it can be extremely tough to get down all the calories you need to grow in a eating window. If you are an ectomorph and you require a ton of calories to grow, this may not be the plan for you. However, if you can gain weight on a lower amount of calories, then this can work for bulking.