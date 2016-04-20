Sponsored by Strong Supplement Shop

We released The Top 10 Cutting Supplements for 2017 today as customers start to get shredded ahead of the summer holidays. The list has seen significant churn this year, as some members have been discontinued and customers’ tastes in re-purchase choice change. When all is said and done the cream has risen to the top and customers are accelerating their programs to be in top form in time for the beach.

THE TOP 10:

Number 1: Androvar by Hard Rock Supplements

Androvar is this year’s standout as it delivers in terms of results and value with very little reported side effects. It’s big value really separates it from the pack as it offers users up to an 8 week supply (180 capsules) in one bottle giving them full freedom when it comes to how aggressive they would like to dose their cycle. In 2015 we saw Androvar rise to the top with user’s reporting great gains in lean hard muscle mass, strength, and fat loss. In 2016 Hard Rock Supplements upgraded the formula with a new pharmaceutical delivery system that potentially increases the absorption of the main compound six-fold. Users have reported that they really start to notice the effects around the 4 week mark. Right now it appears that Androvar may be king for a while.

Number 2: Anabolic Trinity by Hard Rock Supplements

Anabolic Trinity combines 3 potent anabolic agents for building lean mass, strength and improving muscle definition. Hard Rock Supplements designed this supplement to be the next level beyond Androvar. It is to be strictly used by advanced anabolic users. Feedback has been very strong on Anabolic Trinity, and even with its potency there have been few reported side effects. Released later in 2015 Anabolic Trinity is now out ranking many other supplements on the list as customer’s have been quick to re-buy and do multiple cycles in a short period of time. Follow that up with very positive reviews and results and you have this year’s star performer.

Number 3: R-Andro Shred by Hard Rock Supplements

R-Andro Shred is a newcomer to this year’s Top 10 and so are its key ingredients, utilizing a double stack of cutting prohormones that we have yet to see any product use, and with the overwhelming positive feedback coming in, expect this formula to be copied. Users are reporting improvements in lean muscle mass, muscle fullness, vascularity, water loss, and fat loss; all the effects one would desire when it comes to looking your best when your shirt comes off. Expect R-Andro Shred to challenge the top spots in the Top 10 in the future.

Number 4: 11-X by LGI Supplements

11-X is another newcomer, while it may not be as well rounded as others in the Top 10 in terms of its effects it makes up for it by taking its fat loss effects far beyond the others. As a pure dry cutting compound this product works by reducing users cortisol levels essentially telling the body to hold onto less fat but keep your muscle mass. Users have reported great improvements in fat loss and vascularity without increasing their cardio much at all. A great supplement to use when hitting a fat loss plateau, but also a great addition to a bulking cycle to help prevent fat gain.

Number 5: Nano Genin by Assault Nano Series

A product of Assault Labs Nano Absorb Technology, Nano Genin is up to 600% more effective than capsule versions of other Laxogenin products. The new technology creates a nano sized particles of the compound which in turn get more of the ingredient into your system faster and for a longer period. Customers are responding giving the product high marks as well as loggers reporting very strong muscle gains and fat loss. Not all products can be made using the Nano Absorb Technology, but Laxogenin is particularly well suited to take full advantage. Over time customers have accelerated their re-buys of Nano Genin and the amount of positive reviews grew in at the same rate.

Number 6: Epi 2.0 by Vital Labs

EPI 2.0 is the latest innovation from Vital Labs, a long time leader in the space. An effective product, with no reported side effects, EPI 2.0 got a great start right out of the gates and even though it was later to market its customer re-buys and reviews have been strong. Like similar compounds results are showing strong into the 4th and 5th week of the longer cycle and continue to build into the cycle’s end. A strong option for those looking to cut but do not want the risk of side effects.

Number 7: Sup3r-Epi by Olympus UK

A newcomer to the Top 10 list, Sup3r-Epi provides a great value to those looking to reduce body fat and harden muscle, coming in 2 different sizes, essentially offering a 4 week and 8 week version of the product. This product was released in early 2016, so there has not been a tremendous amount of user feedback yet, but the ingredients are not new to the market and Olympus Labs comes in offering users powerful dosing, so in time we are expecting to see the feedback get better and better.

Number 8: Exotherm by Black Lion Research

Arguably one of the most unique products in the top 10 this year, Exotherm is both an estrogen reducer and fat burner delivered with a transdermal delivery system. Users have reported its strength to be on par with products that are no longer legal, helping them to produce much drier, and leaner physiques while holding less water weight.

Number 9: Eradicate by Blackstone Labs

An Estrogen blocker that can be used by itself or in addition to almost any compound to reduce body fat, water retention, and increase muscle hardness. In the way that Eradicate reduces Estrogen, it increases testosterone thus helping to increase muscle gains and libido as well.

Number 10: Super R-Andro Rx by IronMag Labs

A product released in early 2016 and has been starting to build some buzz which has primarily to do with its new ingredient, Androsterone which is a stronger version of Epiandrosterone (an ingredient in many of the Top 10 products). Early feedback has been very positive, but it is still too early to tell where Super R-Andro will really find its place in the Top 10.

