If you’ve tried CBD before, you’re likely in one of two camps: those who notice a significant difference or those who feel no effect at all, wondering if it even works. Since CBD was legalized under the U.S. Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 (also known as the “Farm Bill”), it has become the wellness world’s go-to for everything from pain management to better sleep.

Athletes in particular have gravitated toward CBD for help with soreness, inflammation, and recovery. But the question remains: Does it live up to the hype? With booming sales, a growing range of products, and evolving research, we wanted to understand CBD’s real potential (and its limits), so we talked to a few experts to get the latest insights.

The CBD Boom

“Since the legalization of CBD in 2018, the industry has experienced tremendous growth and significant research opportunities,” says Len May, CEO of EndoDNA. He notes, the market expanded to $4.7 billion in sales with product offerings that range from oils and gummies to more unconventional items like skincare products, beverages, and even CBD-infused pillows and underwear.” (Yes, that last one raised our eyebrows too.)

But beyond just the market growth, legalization has opened new doors for research. According to May, consumer demand has driven studies on CBD’s potential benefits for pain relief, anxiety, insomnia, and inflammation. EndoDNA is actively involved in 10 clinical studies and a Phase 2 clinical trial at Harvard Medical, signaling that the science around CBD is evolving rapidly. Athletes are increasingly interested in these benefits, hoping CBD might be a valuable tool in their recovery routines.

Does CBD Actually Work?

Michael McKinney, M.D., a physician who’s been practicing medicine with a focus on cannabinoid medicine, said that several papers indicate that CBD could be useful in disorders such as chronic pain, anxiety, or certain types of epilepsy.

“The views and experiences of the patients are mostly positive; most of them noticed their condition improving,” he noted, adding that there are always differences in people’s reactions to cannabinoids because of dosage, way of administration, and individual characteristics.

May agrees that it “works, but not only are we all different, but so are the products.” While some healthcare providers remain cautious due to limited clinical evidence, many now see CBD as a potential alternative or complementary treatment for conditions like chronic pain, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

One case study of 72 patients with anxiety and sleep problems reported that 66% of study participants experienced an improvement in anxiety and sleep in just one month, respectively.

As the hype around CBD products increased so did customer demand. Patients are increasingly seeking advice on its use, pushing the medical community to keep up with evolving research.

Scientific evidence supports CBD’s effectiveness for specific conditions. For example, CBD earned FDA approval for the treatment of epilepsy in 2018 and shows promise in reducing anxiety and certain types of pain. However, research is still limited for other health issues, leaving room for skepticism among healthcare providers.

“Looking at one’s genetic predispositions, drug-to-drug interactions, dosing based on metabolic function, and having a good feedback loop are key,” May explains. This means that you may need to experiment with dosages and product types to find what works best for your recovery and performance goals.

Bioavailability and Limitations

CBD’s bioavailability, or how well the body absorbs and uses it, varies based on the method of administration. The highest bioavailability will be through IV administration, as much as 100%. However, May mentions that water-soluble CBD, or nanoemulsion CBD, can potentially reach up to 90% absorption rates.

In most other cases, it’s on the lower end. Poor bioavailability can reduce its effectiveness and cause significant differences in how it works from person to person.

Studies have shown that oral bioavailability of CBD is estimated at 6%, although data in this area have been noted to be limited. Since CBD is fat-soluble, taking it alongside a high-fat meal has been shown to increase bioavailability.

Smoking or vaping, however, shows even higher absorption rates, ranging between 11% and 45%.

These do come with a caveat worth considering: Dr. Jerry Friedman, a doctor of dental surgery, cautions that CBD vape pens can have negative periodontal impacts.

“One of the most prominent issues we are seeing today is an increased risk of gum disease,” he explains, adding that “the primary reason for this is that CBD vaping can actually cause your mouth to decrease the amount of saliva it produces. Saliva is important for a handful of reasons, including removing bacteria from the teeth and gums. So, with decreased saliva levels due to CBD vaping, that can lead to an increased risk of gum disease since bacteria won’t be as effectively fought off.”

Topical applications of CBD is yet another popular choice for seeking out its benefits. While more research is needed, one study found that “CBD oil can achieve significant improvement in pain and other disturbing sensations in patients with peripheral neuropathy.” As for addressing muscle pain and skin-related disorders, CBD remains a subject of emerging research.

How To Spot High-Quality CBD Products and ‘Junk’

Knowing how to identify a high-quality CBD product will help you to avoid wasting time and money. May explains third-party lab testing results or certificates of analysis (COA) from accredited labs are a solid sign of a high-quality brand.

“The COA verifies the product’s CBD content, ensuring it matches what’s on the label. It also screens for contaminants like pesticides, heavy metals, mold, and residual solvents, and confirms that the THC level is within legal limits (less than 0.3% in the U.S.),” he says.

Sourcing is another important factor. He adds that “reputable brands should disclose where their CBD is sourced from, ideally from organically grown hemp. If the brand doesn’t disclose its source of hemp or uses vague terms like “CBD extract,” it could be using subpar hemp or questionable extraction methods like butane or propane.”

What are the Differences Between CBD vs CBG vs CBN?

As CBD gains traction, other cannabinoids like CBG (cannabigerol) and CBN (cannabinol) have shown up as the new kids around the block.

CBG is known as the “mother cannabinoid.” CBG is the precursor to both CBD and THC. May explains that CBG is associated with anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and neuroprotective properties. It’s non-psychoactive and because it’s present in much smaller quantities, it’s more challenging and expensive to extract.

CBN, on the other hand, is a byproduct of THC degradation and is mildly psychoactive. It’s known for its sedative, pain-relieving, and appetite-stimulating effects, making it useful in products aimed at sleep and relaxation. Anecdotally, some athletes report that CBN helps them unwind after intense training sessions.

Get Personalization

Just as you may metabolize food, drugs, and alcohol differently than the next person, each individual’s endocannabinoid system (ECS) responds uniquely to CBD. Factors such as genetic makeup, endocannabinoid levels, and cannabinoid receptor density and sensitivity all determine how well you may respond to CBD.

May notes that “some people may find significant relief using it for anxiety, pain, or sleep, while others may experience limited effects. This makes the ECS central to personalized medicine, especially when using CBD-based therapies.”

As with any supplement, quality matters, so make sure to do your due diligence in researching the brand at hand. As more research is unfolding, remember to proceed with curiosity and caution, and consult with a healthcare provider before adding a new supplement to your regimen.

As May suggests, “Success with CBD lies in finding the right product, tailoring dosages to your needs, and staying informed as the science evolves.”