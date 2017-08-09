Sponsored by Strong Supplement Shop

With the launch of the latest top 10 fat-burners of 2017, we’ve seen a key trend emerge: DMAA (an ingredient found in nearly all top fat-burners) is no longer in favor. This year’s list boasts some repeat winners, as well as first-timers. The new No.1, Alpha Lean-7, is completely DMAA-free and overthrew the former No.1 of the last three years in record time (just seven months). With cutting season in full effect, customers look to the top 10 fat-burners to gain an extra edge to shed excess fat and weight to reveal more definition from their hard-earned gains.

Now let us introduce you to this year’s top 10 fat-burning supplements.

1. Alpha Lean-7 by Hard Rock Supplements

It was clear that Alpha Lean-7 was destined to hold the top spot. From its introduction in early 2016, customers favored it. Repurchases and positive reviews grew at the fastest rate in the top 10 fat-burner list’s history. What took HydroxyElite, the previous No.1, more than three years to accomplish, Alpha Lean-7 has done in just 11 months. The feedback has been nothing short of incredible, with users suggesting it’s the best all-around fat-burner, and its thermogenic effects and appetite suppression are the industry’s best. In the beginning there was Ephedra, then DMAA came on the scene, and now there’s Alpha Lean-7. Read all the reviews here.

2. HydroxyElite by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

This fat-burner’s taken the industry by storm—and that comes as no surprise as HydroxyElite’s formula is essentially a clone of one of the best fat-burners to ever hit the market: OxyELITE Pro. Customer adoption and reviews have been stellar, making this product one you need to seriously consider. That innovative formulation represents a paradigm shift that’s forever changed the industry. Read all the reviews here.

3. Phenadrine by APS Nutrition

Phenadrine has been consistently popular amongst customers, mostly because APS Nutrition stands out among other stimulant-based products. Phenadrine contains DMAA, but also a special blend stacked with five hardcore fat-melting ingredients. Individually, these ingredients have made up other fat-burning products, but never before have they been put together. Read all the reviews here.

4. Demon Burn 50 by Hard Rock Supplements

Demon Burn 50 is seriously effective. It provides mental alertness, a nice boost in energy, and a reduction in appetite. These are essential when looking for a solid fat-burner. This is a great supplement with a good list of ingredients that customers value, especially those in bodybuilding and fitness. It also stands out as a great value, as it’s one of the few fat-burners that comes with 100 servings per bottle. Read all the reviews here.

5. Lipodrene Hardcore by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Lipodrene Hardcore is a powerhouse fat-burner. If you have a high tolerance to stimulant-based products, this is your go-to supplement. Just about every powerful, novel stimulant on the market can be found in this product, which means it should only be a consideration if you’re a very experienced user of fat-burners. Read all the reviews here.

6. Hell Fire by Innovative Labs

Hell Fire has been reborn. At one time, Hell Fire was arguably the strongest fat-burner on the market, but the product was reformulated to what customers considered to be a weaker version. In a recent turn of events, Innovative Labs made a new strategic partnership, which allowed it to bring back the original formula, and, from what it seems, the company’s made it even better than the original. Even though Hell Fire hasn’t climbed its way back to the top of the list, consider its potency to potentially rival the top products. Read all the reviews here.

7. Black Widow by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

Black Widow hit the scene hard over the past year with a blend of ingredients supporting powerful increases in energy and appetite suppression. Feedback suggests this fat-burner is one that should be reserved exclusively for advanced users due to its potency. Read all the reviews here.

8. Cobra 6P Extreme by Blackstone Labs

Blackstone Labs had already brought to market a strong fat-burner in the original Cobra 6P, and it upped the ante with the new extreme version, which gives users more of that stimulant kick. Feedback has suggested it outperforms many DMAA-based fat-burners. Read all the reviews here.

9. White Lightning by APS Nutrition

White Lighting is a simpler version of Phenadrine. It has fewer ingredients, but a higher dosage. The feedback suggests less is more, as people have raved about its powerful thermogenic effects, helping users get a serious sweat going within minutes of beginning their workout. Read all the reviews here.

10. Lipodrene by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

It’s the best-selling fat-burner in America. It’s been promoted on late-night television, and has a huge following. According to our customers’ feedback, there are many more effective fat-burners out there, but some people have used Lipodrene for many years and repeat-buy the product. It’s not super-stimulative, and it’s not as potent as some of the others on the list, which might be one reason why the mainstream likes it so much. Read all the reviews here.

