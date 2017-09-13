The launch of the Top 10 Natural Anabolics for 2017 shows that customers are searching for innovation with all ten rooted in proven botanical-based research. As usual the top spots have held their own, but below the top two, no one was safe. Customers have spoken and the lower-dosed natural anabolics no longer make the list in favor of better results. The appeal of few to no side effects has many who have bypassed mass gainers in the past because of the risks finding more lean, defined muscle and breaking plateaus.

1. Anafuse by Vital Labs

Anafuse is so potent (and re-ordered so often) it also made the Top 10 Bulking Supplements List, the only natural anabolic to do so. But unlike many on that list Anafuse produces its results without influence on your hormones and with virtually no side effects. Anafuse combines the two most effective natural anabolic ingredients on the market today (Epicatechin & Laxogenin) with the addition of absorption enhancers. The customer feedback and re-order rate on this anabolic has been so stellar that is on pace to become one of the best selling supplements ever. Certainly worthy of its No. 1 position among the Top 10 Natural Anabolic Supplements this year. Read all the reviews here.

2. EPI 2.0 by Vital Labs

Designed to help push the body past its muscle building plateaus, Epi 2.0 is specifically able to do this by reducing the growth factor protein that limits your muscle growth with its key ingredient Epicatechin. Additionally, Epi 2.0 utilizes a blend of ingredients that helps to triple the effectiveness of Epicatechin helping users to increase their muscle mass, endurance, recovery, and fat loss. Read all the reviews here.

3. Nano Genin by Assault Labs

Nano Genin combines the non hormonal anabolic agent Laxogenin which has been shown to increase protein synthesis by 200% with a technology used by the pharmaceutical industry known as “Nano Absorb Technology” which helps to increase the effectiveness of Laxogenin by up to 600%. The combination of the two has users reporting increases in fat loss, lean muscle mass, endurance and strength. Read all the reviews here.

The original Follidrone brought Epicatechin to the market but not too long after superior formulas hit the scene. Black Lion Research has answered that challenge with a fully upgraded Follidrone with the addition of 5 new innovative ingredients and the feedback shows that they made the right decision. Users have been raving about its ability to help them add mass when bulking and body fat loss when cutting. A great reformulation to one of the best natural anabolics to ever hit the market. Read all the reviews here.

5. IGF-1 Xtreme by APS Nutrition

IGF-1 Xtreme is a potent source of IGF-1 which is a growth hormone supports muscle growth, endurance, recovery, libido, and even has anti-aging properties. The most commonly praised benefit of this supplement from users is its ability to improve muscle recovery, helping users to put in longer and harder workouts without the risk of feeling depleted the next day. There are endless benefits to IGF-1 and growth hormone making this a great supplement to run solo, but also a great addition to any stack bulking or cutting. Read all the reviews here.

6. Bio-Gro by iSatori

A supplement that is the first of its kind, utilizing Bio-Active Peptides to help increase protein synthesis which in turn helps to increase lean muscle mass, muscle recovery and muscle endurance. One scoop of Bio-Gro contains the equivalent bio-actives of 25 grams of whey protein concentrate. Read all the reviews here.

7. Anabolic Triad by Platinum Labs

Anabolic Triad separates itself from other products as it combines two powerful ingredients from two different categories, utilizing the natural anabolic Laxogenin with the testosterone booster Bulbine Natalensis. The combination helps to increase testosterone by up to 347% and protein synthesis by up to 200%. Read all the reviews here.

8. Ultimate Pro IGF T600 by Pure Factors

Pro IGF T600 is a product that has a very high customer reorder rate, it not only helps users increase their strength, muscle recovery, and muscle endurance, but also promotes accelerated injury recovery. The key ingredient is deer antler velvet, an ingredient that was popularized by NFL legend Ray Lewis, who by using Deer Antler was able to reduce his recovery time from a torn tricep from 6 months down to 3, allowing him to play in and win a superbowl in his last year of play. Read all the reviews here.

9. Laxozome Max by EPG

Laxozome Max supports muscle gains by starting at the root of it all, protein synthesis. It’s key ingredient helps to increase protein synthesis by up to 200% supporting accelerated muscle recovery, increased strength, and improved muscle endurance without any influence on your hormones. The product utilizes a Liposomal delivery system which allows almost all of the active compound to be absorbed by the body. Read all the reviews here.

10. AnaBeta Elite by PEScience

AnaBeta Elite is a natural anabolic that has taken ingredients that were once popular in the bodybuilding industry and upgraded them, utilizing a 95% pure Forskolin, an ingredient that has many physique altering attributes, as it has been shown to help reduce fat levels while increasing lean mass, and in some studies it has been shown to increase free testosterone levels by up to 40%. Users have also reported increases in muscle hardness, libido and appetite. Read all the reviews here.

