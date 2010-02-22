A look at flexonline.com’s Arnold Classic preview coverage

February 22, 2010

By Zack Zeigler

WHAT: The Arnold Sports Festival

WHEN:March 4-7, 2010

WHERE:Columbus Convention Center & Veterans Memorial Auditorium

We know you’re looking forward to the 2010 Arnold Classic. Who isn’t? But before the festivities at the second show of the year kickoff in Columbus, Ohio on March 4-7, we’ve got a few things to go over. Rather than dump it on you all at once, we’re going to spread it out and let it marinate, starting, of course, today. Here’s what you can look forward to between now and showtime:

TUESDAY, FEB. 23: Top 5 Arnold Classic physiques

FLEX Senior Writer Shawn Perrine — the walking bodybuilding encyclopedia — compiled the names.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 24: Ms. International preview

Let’s face it, Iris Kyle is amazing. Can she add a fifth Ms. International title to her already stacked resume?

THURSDAY, FEB. 25: Figure International preview

She’s nothing short of a phenom, and now Nicole Wilkins-Lee will attempt to add the Figure International title to compliment her ’09 Figure O crown.

FRIDAY, FEB. 26: Fitness International preview

The three-time Fitness O winner (’04, ’06, ’09) and owner of two Fitness Internationals (’04, ’06) Adela Garcia has to be considered the heavy favorite. Can she deliver?

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEB. 26-27: What’s the haps at the Arnold Expo? & Tales from Columbus

Take a (virtual) stroll through the expo and find out what the expect when patrolling the scene. Also, we’ll drop you a downloadable PDF from our March issue last year. It’s a cool read, trust me.

MONDAY, MARCH 1: Branch Warren for Real? & Contenders You’re Not Talking About

Branch Warren was runner-up at the ’09 O, which surprised a ton of people. The question for Branch in ’10: Is he now a constant threat? Also, there are the Dexter Jacksons, Phil Heaths and Toney Freemans… but there are other contenders you’re not talking about. Who are they? We’ve got the names.

TUESDAY, MARCH 2: Can Kai Repeat? & Phil Heath… Finally?

We got two heavy hitters comin’ at ya: Will Kai Greene repeat his awesome performance of ’09? And will this be the year Phil “The Gift” Heath stakes his claim at the Arnold?

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3: Dexter Going for Four

Will Dexter Jackson win his fourth Arnold Classic title?

THURSDAY, MARCH 4: FLEX Staff Predictions & Arnold Classic Roundup

The FLEX staff reveals who they think will walk out of the Arnold with the checks (and we’ll give you the opportunity to tell us how right — or wrong — we are in the FLEX Forums) and I’ll be taking all the above content and mushing into one place on our homepage so you can read it all over again.

