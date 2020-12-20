Last year’s Bikini Olympia runner-up, Janet Layug, took home the title at the 2020 show.

Here were the top 5 at the 2020 Bikini Olympia: 

  1. Janet Layug
  2. Jennifer Dorie
  3. Etila Santiago
  4. Angelica Teixeira
  5. Lauralie Chapados
