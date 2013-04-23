The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Darron Glenn aka Hollywood takes us through a back workout in this training video in preparation for the 2013 New York Pro.
Working with former IFBB Pro Don Long, Darron Glenn has all he needs, minus the financial backing, to knock on the Olympia Showdown door to say, "Here I am!"
Those that are competing in the 2013 New York Pro 212 and Under Class – You Have Been Warned!
Video was filmed and edited by Jeffrey Sygo