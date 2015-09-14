Five Reasons to Watch the 2015 Olympia Live Webcast

REASON #1:

PHIL HEATH – Will The Gift earn his 5th consecutive Mr. Olympia title?

This year has been all about Phil Heath's "strive for five"…five Olympia titles that is! Phil is cruising into the 2015 Mr. Olympia with an impressive four consecutive Mr. Olympia titles (tied with his friend and mentor, Jay Cutler) and if all things go according to Phil's plans, he'll be leaving Vegas with a 5th. Can he do it? You can be one of the first to know when you watch the LIVE WEBCAST on FLEXonline .com, September 18th & 19th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

REASON #2:

FLEX LEWIS – Will the Welsh Dragon burn the competition and bring home his 4th Olympia 212 Showdown title?

Since the first Olympia 212 Showdown in 2012 (prior to that it was the 202 Showdown), one man has held the title – James "Flex" Lewis. With three wins under his belt, he'll be going for an impressive 4th title this weekend at the 2015 Olympia. There was a lot of speculation this year as to whether or not Flex would switch to the "Open" division (as he certainly has the mass to do it), but Flex made it clear earlier this year, that he intends to leave a legacy in the 212 division, and has no plans to move over to the Open division any time soon. Will Flex Lewis continue his legacy with yet another Olympia win? Find out when you watch the LIVE WEBCAST on FLEXonline .com, September 18th & 19th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

REASON #3:

THIS BIKINI POSE – Do we really need to explain it further?

The lovely ladies of the IFBB Bikini division are the perfect combination of strength, fitness, beauty, poise…and let's just come right out and say it. They rock the stage with sexiness. They say a picture is worth a thousand words, but we think watching these ladies strut their stuff on a live webcast where you can catch every little shimmy, wink, and over-the-shoulder glance is just so much better! So grab your popcorn (or your protein shake) and get ready to see which beautiful Bikini athlete will grab that Olympia title when you watch the LIVE WEBCAST on FLEXonline .com, September 18th & 19th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

REASON #4:

OKSANA GRISHINA – What does the reigning Fitness Olympia champ have in store for us this year?

If you thought the Bikini division brought sexiness to the stage, the reigning Fitness Olympia champion Oksana Grishina brought it times ten! Last year this Russian beauty served up an incredible package of a beautifully muscled physique combined with a killer "Flashdance" inspired routine and, well, she basically brought down the house. After a couple of years in 2nd place, 2014's victory brought out the emotional side of Oksana and we think it's safe to say 2015 will bring out another amazing routine as well. Find out for yourself when you watch the LIVE WEBCAST on FLEXonline .com, September 18th & 19th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

REASON #5:

A FRONT AND CENTER SEAT TO THE GREATEST BODYBUILDING SHOW IN THE WORLD

Just click the "play" button in the video above and you'll have all the reason you need to tune in and watch the LIVE WEBCAST of the 2015 Olympia, presented by Amazon.com, only on FLEXonline.com. The muscle mass, striations, routines, and posedowns, the victories, defeats, rivalries and comradery…it's the greatest bodybuilding show in the world, and we're giving you a front and center seat to watch it all go down on the LIVE WEBCAST on FLEXonline .com, September 18th & 19th at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.