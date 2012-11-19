NPC Easterns Seminar with Heath, Martinez, Cisternino & More!

This seminar is a great event where bodybuilding fans gain an opportunity to meet some of the top pros and listen to answers of some questions from the fans.

Here we have video of some of your favorite pros:

  • Phil Heath
  • Juan Morel
  • Victor Martinez
  • John DeLarosa
  • Guy Cisternino
  • Fakhri Mubarak
  • Kevin English
  • Ava Cowan
Topics: