Big Ramy Promises “Something Different” at the 2018 Mr. Olympia

- 2018 Joe Weider's Olympia Fitness & Performance Weekend Promo Video Are you ready?
- Phil Heath Talks About His Prep for the 2018 Mr. Olympia "The Gift" is chasing history.
- Nathan DeAsha Looks to Make an Impact at His Third Mr. Olympia He’s eyeing one of the top spots as his career begins to take off.
Big Ramy has a mission: to step between Phil Heath and history at the 2018 Mr. Olympia. To do that, though, he can’t just repeat last year’s formula, which earned him the runner-up position as Phil took home the Sandow. With victory on his mind, Ramy looks bigger than ever, telling Bob Cicherillo that his weight is now at 310 pounds. Is that enough to take the top spot? We’ll find out Saturday. For now, you can hear more from the man himself in the interview above.