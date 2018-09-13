Big Ramy Promises “Something Different” at the 2018 Mr. Olympia

Big Ramy has a mission: to step between Phil Heath and history at the 2018 Mr. Olympia. To do that, though, he can’t just repeat last year’s formula, which earned him the runner-up position as Phil took home the Sandow. With victory on his mind, Ramy looks bigger than ever, telling Bob Cicherillo that his weight is now at 310 pounds. Is that enough to take the top spot? We’ll find out Saturday. For now, you can hear more from the man himself in the interview above.