Nathan DeAsha Looks to Make an Impact at His Third Mr. Olympia

Nathan DeAsha knows what’s at stake in his third Mr. Olympia. In this interview with Bob Cicherillo, DeAsha stresses the importance of making it into the top five (or top four) so he can be among the best of the best and show the world what he can really do. To get there, though, he’s had to improve his already hulking physique. Check out the interview to find out what DeAsha concentrated on this offseason, and why he thinks his back is “up there with the best of them.”