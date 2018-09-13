IFBB

Phil Heath Shows Nothing but Confidence Heading Into the 2018 Mr. Olympia

"The Gift" is chasing history.

Phil Heath is never one to lack confidence, and that’s true even as the pressure mounts for what could be his record-tying eighth Sandow trophy at the 2018 Mr. Olympia. In an interview with Bob Cicherillo, “The Gift” talked about overcoming last year’s injury, how he tweaked his training for this show, and why you’re going to miss him once he retires.

