Steve Kuclo Is Back at the Olympia After Missing 2017

There was no Steve Kuclo at last year’s Mr. Olympia, but, as he told Bob Cicherillo in the interview above, he used the brief hiatus to his advantage. Improving his back and conditioning, as well as doing his homework, were Kuclo’s priorities heading into his fifth Olympia. And fans who saw him at the 2018 Arnold Classic know he’s stepped up his game. We’ll find out if it pays off as the weekend marches on.