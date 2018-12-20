The Classic Physique Division Is Getting a New Style of Posing Trunks

The men’s Classic Physique division has taken the NPC and IFBB Pro League by storm, quickly rising in popularity since its introduction in 2016.
Created to bridge the wide gap between Bodybuilding and Men’s Physique, “Classic Physique is for guys who want to take their muscularity and size beyond the limits of Men’s Physique, but not quite to the extremes of Bodybuilding,” NPC/IFBB Pro League president Jim Manion said. “Classic Physique highlights proportion, symmetry, pleasing lines, and a small waist. The focus is on aesthetic qualities in harmony with muscularity and condition.”
To date, the competition-wear for the division has been black Classic Physique shorts like the ones pictured above, but the NPC and IFBB Pro League have heard plenty of requests to change the shorts to more traditional posing trunks that don’t cover the upper thighs and hamstrings.
The NPC and IFBB Pro League listened, and the request has been granted. As of January 1, 2019 all Classic Physique competitors in both the NPC and IFBB Pro League will be required to wear the new Classic Physique posing trunks. You can take a look at these new trunks in the Instagram embed below. And to order yours, visit https://npcwear.com.
NATIONAL PHYSIQUE COMMITTEE & IFBB PROFESSIONAL LEAGUE MEN’S CLASSIC PHYSIQUE ANNOUNCEMENT Pittsburgh, PA December 19, 2018 Since the inception of the Men’s Classic Physique division two years ago, the standard to wear was the Black Classic Physique Shorts. Over time we’ve heard you, the competitors, with suggestions and have previously followed through by both adding another height division from three to four and increasing the allowable weights for your height in both the NPC and IFBB Professional League. Probably the suggestion we’ve heard the most though is competitors wanting to compete in more traditional posing trunks that don’t cover the top of the thighs and hamstrings. Well you wanted “Classic” and now you are going to get “Classic”! Starting January 1, 2019, ALL Men’s Classic Physique competitors, both IFBB Pro and NPC, will be competing in Classic Physique Posing Trunks! Competitors are required to wear the same type of cut and all Classic Physique Posing Trunks that are worn in competition must be black and no less than 4-1/2 Inches on the sides/hips. See the photo examples. You can purchase your Classic Physique Posing Trunks now at www.npcwear.com @npcnewsonlineofficialpage @ifbb_pro_league @npcnewstv @frank_sepe @aroundthenpc_jm @jmmanion @npc_activewear #npcnewsonline #nationalphysiquecommittee #ifbbproleague #classicphysique #npcclassicphysique #ifbbclassicphysique #ifbbpro