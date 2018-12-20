The Classic Physique Division Is Getting a New Style of Posing Trunks

The men’s Classic Physique division has taken the NPC and IFBB Pro League by storm, quickly rising in popularity since its introduction in 2016.

Created to bridge the wide gap between Bodybuilding and Men’s Physique, “Classic Physique is for guys who want to take their muscularity and size beyond the limits of Men’s Physique, but not quite to the extremes of Bodybuilding,” NPC/IFBB Pro League president Jim Manion said. “Classic Physique highlights proportion, symmetry, pleasing lines, and a small waist. The focus is on aesthetic qualities in harmony with muscularity and condition.”

To date, the competition-wear for the division has been black Classic Physique shorts like the ones pictured above, but the NPC and IFBB Pro League have heard plenty of requests to change the shorts to more traditional posing trunks that don’t cover the upper thighs and hamstrings.

The NPC and IFBB Pro League listened, and the request has been granted. As of January 1, 2019 all Classic Physique competitors in both the NPC and IFBB Pro League will be required to wear the new Classic Physique posing trunks. You can take a look at these new trunks in the Instagram embed below. And to order yours, visit https://npcwear.com.