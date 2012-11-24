Behind the Scenes Photoshoot with Brian Yersky

The At Home Bodyweight Workout
Brain Yersky is your latest IFBB Professional Bodybuilder having qualified by winning the Super Heavyweight Class at the 2012 NPC Nationals Championships as well as winning the overall in the bodybuilding division.
Yersky has been competing for several years now and had been on the cusp of winning, and yet if you look at Brian Yerky's competition history below, it has been a struggle to turn pro.
So congratulations to Brian. Seven long, yearning and dedicated years finally paid off.
2012 NPC Nationals Championships
2011 NPC Nationals Championships
2010 IFBB North American Championships
2010 NPC USA Championships
2009 North American
2009 USA Championships
2009 Junior Nationals
2008 Junior Nationals Bodybuilding, Fitness & Figure Championships
2008 Junior USA
2007 Collegiate National Bodybuilding & Figure Championships
2007 Junior Califor nia Bodybuilding & Figure Championships
2006 North American Championships
2006 Los Angeles Bodybuilding, Fitness & Figure Championships
2006 NPC Junior Nationals