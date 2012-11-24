Brain Yersky is your latest IFBB Professional Bodybuilder having qualified by winning the Super Heavyweight Class at the 2012 NPC Nationals Championships as well as winning the overall in the bodybuilding division.

Yersky has been competing for several years now and had been on the cusp of winning, and yet if you look at Brian Yerky's competition history below, it has been a struggle to turn pro.

So congratulations to Brian. Seven long, yearning and dedicated years finally paid off.

Behind the Scenes Photoshoot with Brian Yersky

2012 NPC Nationals Championships

  • Bodybuilding: Overall
  • Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (1st)

2011 NPC Nationals Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2010 IFBB North American Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (5th)

2010 NPC USA Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2009 North American

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (5th)

2009 USA Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (8th)

2009 Junior Nationals

  • Mens Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2008  Junior Nationals Bodybuilding, Fitness & Figure Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (4th)

2008  Junior USA

  • Mens Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2007 Collegiate National Bodybuilding & Figure Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (1st)

2007  Junior Califor nia Bodybuilding & Figure Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Heavyweight (1st)

2006 North American Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (17th)

2006 Los Angeles Bodybuilding, Fitness & Figure Championships

  • Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2006 NPC Junior Nationals

  • Men: Super Heavyweight (13th)
