Behind the Scenes Photoshoot with Brian Yersky

Brain Yersky is your latest IFBB Professional Bodybuilder having qualified by winning the Super Heavyweight Class at the 2012 NPC Nationals Championships as well as winning the overall in the bodybuilding division.

Yersky has been competing for several years now and had been on the cusp of winning, and yet if you look at Brian Yerky's competition history below, it has been a struggle to turn pro.

So congratulations to Brian. Seven long, yearning and dedicated years finally paid off.

2012 NPC Nationals Championships

Bodybuilding: Overall

Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (1st)

2011 NPC Nationals Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2010 IFBB North American Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (5th)

2010 NPC USA Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2009 North American

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (5th)

2009 USA Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (8th)

2009 Junior Nationals

Mens Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2008 Junior Nationals Bodybuilding, Fitness & Figure Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (4th)

2008 Junior USA

Mens Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2007 Collegiate National Bodybuilding & Figure Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (1st)

2007 Junior Califor nia Bodybuilding & Figure Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Heavyweight (1st)

2006 North American Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (17th)

2006 Los Angeles Bodybuilding, Fitness & Figure Championships

Men Bodybuilding: Super Heavyweight (3rd)

2006 NPC Junior Nationals