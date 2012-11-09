Hanshaw has been preparing all year for this weekend. Now that he's here, the work is over and not it's a matter of going through the check-in process embedded between meals and tanning.

Super Heavyweights go through the check-in and weigh-ins just like everyone else, and it's here where IFBB pro Dennis James catches up with the NPC Amateur before he steps on stage to compete for a pro card on the Nationals Bodybuilding Stage.