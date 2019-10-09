9 Nutritional Tricks to Look Bigger Instantly

1. Carb Up

The easiest and most effective way to put on a few pounds quickly is to carb load. The lower your typical carb intake, the more impressive the results will be. Those who routinely eat less than one gram of carbs per pound of bodyweight will see the best results from this.

WHY IT WORKS: When you consume carbohydrates, they get stored in your muscles as glycogen—a massive amount of glucose molecules attached to each other. Glycogen pulls large amounts of water into the muscles, filling them up like water balloons.

DO THIS: A day or two before you want to look your biggest, eat about 4 grams of carbs per pound of bodyweight, or more. For the first 4-6 hours of the day, you can eat simple carbs like sugar, fat-free candies and white bread. Later in the day, try to focus on slower digesting complex carbs such as sweet potatoes, whole-grain bread and pasta, and oatmeal. This will help to prevent the carbs from turning into bodyfat. Carb loading in this manner works best if you first carb deplete for three days prior by eating less than 0.5 gram of carbs per pound of bodyweight daily, then bump up the carbs to 4 grams per pound for two days.