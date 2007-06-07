DAY 5 | WORKOUT 4: FULL BODY
Workout by Matt Pudvah C.S.C.S
- EXERCISE A1: Dumbbell Flye | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST: 60 sec
- You’ll need: Bench, Dumbbells
- Perform as a Dumbbell Flye with Twist, rotating wrists in at the top of the move.
- EXERCISE B1: Half-Kneeling Overhead Press | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10* | REST: 60 sec
- You’ll need: Kettlebells
- *Each side; Perform down on one knee holding a dumbbell on the same side as the knee on the ground.
- EXERCISE C1: Wide-Grip Seated Cable Row | SETS: 4 | REPS: 15 | REST: 60 sec
- You’ll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Straight Bar
- *Perform eccentrically, lowering yourself to a count of 5 Mississippi.
- EXERCISE D1: Cable Biceps Curl | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST: —
- You’ll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, EZ Bar Attachment
- EXERCISE D2: Rope Pressdown | SETS: 4 | REPS: 10 | REST: 60 sec
- You’ll need: Adjustable Cable Machine, Rope Attachment
- EXERCISE E1: Hanging Leg Raise | SETS: 3 | REPS: 10 | REST: 30 sec
