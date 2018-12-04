YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / Getty

4 Tips for Success in Your Bodybuilding Competition

These things can make or break your time onstage.

Bodybuilding is a subjective sport in which competitors are judged on their physique and presentation. Months, and even years, of preparation come down to just a few minutes onstage. The advice isn’t exhaustive by any means, but it covers the basics for newbies.

About the Insider: 

Angelica Nebbia is a former IFBB Pro League figure competitor, an NPC judge, a senior editor of Muscle & Fitness, and  the official liaison between M&F and the IFBB Pro League.

1. Perfect Your Posing Routine

You might have a great physique, but if you fail to showcase it well, you’ll struggle. In short, appearing unprepared will overshadow the hours of hard work you spent in the gym. If it’s a close call between competitors, posing and presentation can often be the deciding factor between fist and second place. Instead of stomping around the stage and cupping your hand to your ear to solicit applause, watch videos for inspiration, create a routine that lets you shine, and practice, practice, practice. This is your moment. Make the most of it. 

2. Smile and Act Like a Pro

Blatant acts of poor sportsmanship, such as angrily storming off the stage in protest of your placement, get you attention for all the wrong reasons. Eye rolling, head shaking, negative faces, and bad body language—nothing goes unnoticed by judges. Don’t do it. 

3. Control Your Gut

Pro bodybuilders may not go onstage with “fat” stomachs, but enough of them go out with “protruding” stomachs that it warrants a mention. Learning to keep your abs firm and tight while transitioning from pose to pose takes a lot of practice, but it should be considered mandatory. You don’t want the judges remembering you as “the guy with his stomach sticking out.” 

4. Show Improvement

The more you compete, the more judges you’ll have evaluate you. And those judges want to see you progress. No matter how well or horrible you placed, ask the judges for feedback after a show and weave that into your plan moving forward.

