4 Tips for Success in Your Bodybuilding Competition

Bodybuilding is a subjective sport in which competitors are judged on their physique and presentation. Months, and even years, of preparation come down to just a few minutes onstage. The advice isn’t exhaustive by any means, but it covers the basics for newbies.

About the Insider:

Angelica Nebbia is a former IFBB Pro League figure competitor, an NPC judge, a senior editor of Muscle & Fitness, and the official liaison between M&F and the IFBB Pro League.