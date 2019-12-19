1 You Love Exercise Too Much

Now, you must be thinking, how is this a bad thing really? I love working out my arms and shoulders. I make sure I do my triceps and biceps workouts regularly.

Could you identify the problem here? The intensity is right, the motive is right, but the variety in training is completely missing. It took me a while to understand that working out just one group of muscles by doing the same exercises is not going to yield results for long. Next time you are frustrated about working out but not losing weight, pause and think for a moment.

You are only opting to do your favorite muscle groups, while delaying the ones you don’t enjoy so much, or are finding tough. Think of all the times you ran that extra ten minutes on the treadmill so that you could opt out of cycling.

It’s good to love the exercises you do, but not so much that you only do those. Our body gets used to repetitive exercise after a period of time. When that happens, these same sets of exercises will yield no response. They’ll neither make you lose weight nor gain muscles or build strength. No response equals no changes to your body and no value added through exercise.