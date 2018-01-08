THEN: VINYL ALBUMS.

NOW: DIGITAL DOWNLOADS.

THEN: MAINFRAME COMPUTERS.

NOW: IPADS.

THEN: A BARBELL SET AT THE YMCA, MAYBE.

NOW: UBIQUITOUS GYM FRANCHISES.

A lot has changed over the years, and that includes bodybuilding standards, as today’s best legs and backs far outpace those of 1971. But during that same period, chests have remained the great constant. Their standards have fluctuated through the years but never eclipsed the ’70s. To find out why that is, what has changed and what has stayed the same, we look back at the best pecs of four decades, ranking a top five for each era, and we examine how they were built, then and now.

FLEX BEST CHESTS of ALL-TIME:

