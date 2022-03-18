TIFOSI RAIL CYCLING SHADES

For those who enjoy stylin’ while perspirin’, this recently launched super-lightweight entry from Tifosi are the shades you need for your outdoor training session. Cycle at all speeds without without risk of lens breakage with Tifosi’s no-break polycarbonate lenses. Made with hydrophilic rubber, the more you sweat, the more resilient these frames become when it comes to slipping off your face. They also come with three removable lens shades to match whichever outfit you choose for that workout.

Purchase: $80 at tifosioptics.com