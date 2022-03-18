With the end of winter fast approaching, springtime brings with it the perfect conditions to get outside and sweat. Whether you’ll be biking, running, hiking, or getting in a HIIT in the park, now’s the perfect time to stack up on your springtime shape-up essentials.
Say goodbye to sunburns with this organic, non-GMO, mineral sunscreen crafted to protect and nourish your skin. Made with just 4 ingredients (Uncoated Mineral Zinc Oxide, Organic Sunflower Oil, Organic Beeswax, and Sunflower Vitamin E), this outdoor favorite has an SPF 40, broad-spectrum, and water-resistant 80 minutes for sport-ready protection.
BORN PRIMITIVE MEN’S VIBE SHORT WITH BUILT-IN COMPRESSION
From squats to swimming, Born Primitive’s 2 in 1, built-in compression shorts are engendered for any workout, at any time. The lightweight, quick-dry, 4-way stretch allows for an excellent range of motion while wicking sweat. Designed for those looking to always be ready when a workout calls.
BROOKS CHASER 5-INCH WOMEN’S RUNNING SHORTS WITH LINER
These 5-inch women’s running shorts were designed to eliminate distractions while providing a lightweight fabric for an effortless feel. The soft and stretchy liner paired with the adjustable fit will make your workouts feel like a breeze.
With over 1,300 positive reviews, this bestselling maximum support sports bra provides all the support and coverage you want during exercise. With no show-through and no bounce, the targeted mesh ventilation and moisture management help you keep your cool in the warm months. Not to mention, the Beyond soft gel-infused straps take the pressure off shoulders preventing extra tension.
FAST LANE SPORT KNOCKAROUND UNISEX SUNGLASSES (BLACK SMOKE)
These stylish and affordable shades are perfect for your next outdoor adventure. With black embedded rubberized nose pads, you won’t have to worry about your sunglasses slipping down with activity. The super lightweight polycarbonate material offers comfort while the UV400 provides much-needed eye protection.
Level up your fitness this spring with Fitbit Versa 3 lightweight and swim-proof fitness tracker watch. Equipped with a built-in GPS and designed to optimize workout recovery, monitor sleep heart rate, and skin temperature variation, you’ll have all the support you need to meet your summer goals.
Excellent head protection and air ventilation are what encompass this practical helmet. Whether biking on pavement or cruising mountain trails, you’ll be sure to experience comfort and breathability. With deeper rear coverage extending down the back and larger ventilation holes, you can feel safe knowing your head is properly protected in the case of a crash or fall.
A men’s tee that complements both leisure and exercise, the tri-blend fabric of Nathan’s Dash short sleeve shirt is the perfect combination of performance and comfort. With moisture-wicking and quick-drying material as well as a reflective detail for outdoor exercise safety, this shirt could easily become your everyday choice.
Whether you’re running, cycling, biking, or hiking, Nathan’s unisex hydration vest stores two liters of water, designed with a bite valve, keeping you hydrated during your workouts. The iconic featherweight vest features a patterned three-way harness that evenly distributes the weight of liquids (preventing bouncing), adjustable chest straps to fit a wide range of sizes, and front pockets for storage.
Purchase: $94 at amazon.com
10 of 21
ONEPLUS BUDS Z2
Turn up your favorite jams and sweat to the beat with these high-quality buds. With active noise cancelation, and 38 hours of battery time, this sweat and water-resistant set of buds is also wireless Bluetooth capable, and just 10 minutes of flash charging will give you five hours of listening time.
From squats to swimming, this signature surf and skate brand is now crossing over into everyday training while maintaining the brand’s edgy style with these tapered-fit joggers. Its DryFlight ultra wicking material lets you sweat without soaking in your wetness, making for comfortable and stylish training at the park, beach, even at the gym.
Hit the pavement or the trails this spring with Reebok’s versatile road-to-trail running shoes. The signature Floatride energy foam provides lightweight, resilient, ultra-responsive cushioning keeping you light on your feet, while the reinforced toe and heel add durability and water protection in high water areas. Made from recycled material, the 100% recycled mesh toe and 100 % recycled plastic ripstop are durable, lightweight, and quick-drying making this pair a high-performance running shoe perfect for any type of run.
Give your hands the comfort and protection they need during long bike rides. The 3 D-shaped gel pads provide targeted comfort and eliminate bulk, making it easier to grip. Easily one of the best cycling gloves on the market, the open-finger, suede palms with 4-way stretch offer improved fit, breathability, and bar feel.
Stay cool and protected from the sun’s harmful rays with this quick-drying, moisture-wicking running cap from REI. The mesh back provides ventilation and enhanced breathability, while a moisture-wicking sweatband keeps sweat out of your eyes. With a UPF of 30 and stretch nylon fabric that fits snug onto your head, this cap packs down to fit in your pocket until you need it, making it a fantastic spring fitness essential.
This vacuum-insulated water bottle can be used for both hot and cold beverages while keeping your cold beverage cool for up to a whopping 36 hours; while allowing hot drinks to stay warm for close to 18 hours. The mouth of this water bottle is wide enough to toss in ice cubes, perfect for keeping your core temperature cool in warm weather.
For those who enjoy stylin’ while perspirin’, this recently launched super-lightweight entry from Tifosi are the shades you need for your outdoor training session. Cycle at all speeds without without risk of lens breakage with Tifosi’s no-break polycarbonate lenses. Made with hydrophilic rubber, the more you sweat, the more resilient these frames become when it comes to slipping off your face. They also come with three removable lens shades to match whichever outfit you choose for that workout.
19-PIECE RESISTANCE BAND SET (WITH JUMP ROPE & TRAVEL BAG)
Get a full-body conditioning workout in the beautiful spring weather with this 19-piece resistance bands set which includes 5 stackable exercise bands, 5 resistance loop bands, ankle straps, a door anchor, carry bag, exercise towel and a jump rope!
Springtime allergens and outdoor workouts can be a recipe for serious congestion. Not anymore. Now you can safely and effectively alleviate congestion and soothe irritated nasal tissue with this natural, non-GMO patented solution which consists of purified water, xylitol, saline, and grapefruit seed extract. Toss it in your backpack say goodbye to congestion slowing you down.
Prevent DOMS before it even starts with this all-natural, science-backed shot developed by a Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist. HOTSHOT For Muscle Soreness takes aim at the body’s nervous system, rather than the muscles, to address muscle soreness at the source and speed your recovery time between workouts.
Finally, a sock that separates itself from other footwear. Like its popular crew and knee-length socks, Lasso offer foot, arch, and heel stabilization, for running short or long distances or even solidifying your feet for big lits. For once, a sock you can physically tell is helping you move better and stay moving.