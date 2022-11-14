Autumn is a special time of the year when climates start to feel that bit fresher, and the crumpling leaves underfoot remind you that we live in a truly wonderful world. But, as we head into the great outdoors, it’s important to recognize that in order to continue enjoying our beautiful earth, we must all do our bit to protect it. Now, more than ever, consumers are interested in where their clothing materials are sourced, and whether or not careful thought has been given to the sustainability of our planet.

With this in mind, M&F salutes responsible manufacturers, and selected three products that are worthy of taking you out on a guilt free adventure.

Reebok National Geographic Nano X2 Grow

Get muddy and run through the wilderness! The Nano X2 Grow is the latest iteration of Reebok’s award-winning Nano training shoe series, built with at least 50% plant-based materials. The brands’ new National Geographic iteration celebrates our wildlife and refrains from using any animal-based products. Reebok and National Geographic say that they have collaborated to honor, and bring awareness to, the much-needed care of our creatures by creating uniquely blended patterns inspired by animals’ own prints and patterns. This special vegan footwear line offers two distinct models, and they are both available in unisex sizing:

Nano X2 Grow

Inspired by the world’s biggest wild cats, the bold graphics combine various patterns that pay homage to the tiger, cheetah and jaguar.

Nano X2 Grow

The graphics for this version combine patterns that resemble the python, puffer fish, poison dart frog, scorpion, grizzly bear and other creatures.

Price: Both National Geographic Nano X2 Grow models retail at $160 and are available in stores or direct from Reebok.

Tentree Cloud Shell Shirt Jacket

Tentree calls this cozy clothing a “shacket” because it boasts the smart lines of a shirt while also being a lightweight jacket. If you are excited to get outside this autumn, the water repellent fabric will protect you from the wind and light rain or snow. Tentree’s cloud shell shirt jacket also offers eco-friendly insulation to keep you warm, allowing you to stay

outdoors for longer. Around half of this shackets “PrimaLoft Black Insulation” is made from recycled materials. The shell and lining are also bluesign certified as having no manmade PFCs (per- and poly-fluorinated chemicals) to boot.

Colors: Meteorite black, black olive green, forest river green, jet black, and midnight blue

Price: $168, available in stores or direct from Tentree.

Jack Wolfskin Routeburn Pro Insulated Jacket

If you are planning on taking your exploration a little further and need a jacket that will offer protection when on the most rugged of hikes, Jack Wolfskin’s Routeburn Pro Insulated Jacket has your back (and you front!) This jacket also utilizes PrimaLoft Black insulation to ensure environmental efficiency while maintaining a lightweight feel, and the TEXASHEILD PRO shell fabric ensures that 100% recycled polyester is used to provide an abrasion resistant ripstop. In addition to being bluesign certified, the Routeburn Pro jacket is also Green Button certified, meaning that the making of the product has passed a set of strict criteria ensuring fair working conditions and environmentally friendly production. Definitely something to howl about!

Colors: Blue pacific, wild brier, greenwood, blue coral, black

Price: $170, available direct from Jack Wolfskin.

With 75% of consumers now stating that ethical, social, and environmental policies play a significant role in their choice of clothes, there’s undoubtedly more that many major manufacturers can be doing to protect our earth, but it’s great to see that many brands are working hard to make some important improvements!