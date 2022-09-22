Tom Brady’s Brand is back with a new line of activewear launched just in time for the football season and aptly named, “Grid Flex.” This new drop was conceived from a desire to meet all the requirements of an all-weather training set that is suitable for pumping iron in the gym or punting the ball across the field. With this in mind, M&F takes a closer look at this apparel to see if it’s up to spec.

Brady Brand’s new training set is comprised of a long-sleeved hoodie and pair of pants with the purpose of beating the elements on the field while looking sharp for your next workout, wherever that may be. Both garments feature a signature grid texture and offer clean lines and a simple, classic look, but how do they differ from every other training set out there? One of the key benefits of “Grid Flex” is the water-resistant exterior, meaning that rain won’t stop play, but don’t worry about getting too hot because the fabric has a woven construction designed to regulate your body temperature. Here’s how the garments stack up:

The Grid Flex Hoodie

Brady’s latest hoodie comes equipped with a Project Rock style kangaroo pocket for easy access when on the go, but something that we really liked was the inclusion of a hidden zipper pocket for secure storage. This feature is a great way to keep hold of your keys, gym membership card, or AirPods without them flying out of sight the next time you go into a hard tackle or perform the perfect box jump. Colorways include “Ink” which looks like it is pretty close to black, “Stone” which is a blue-greyish variation, while “Flint” is the lightest shade.

Retail Price: $125

The Grid Flex Pant

Brady Brand says that these are the perfect pants, designed to keep your performance high no matter the weather. Like the hoodie, they offer a water-resistant exterior and added comfort via a fleece lining. Also similar to the hoodie is the thought that has gone into keeping your belongings secure. There is a zippable back pocket, and that’s not something you see with track pants very often. In general, we’ve found Brady gear to be pretty true to form when it comes to sizing, but a generous elasticated waistband should accommodate even the biggest gym giants and defending monster men.

Available in the same colorways as the hoodie with Ink, Stone, and Flint options.

Retail Price: $125

Grid Flex: The Verdict

If you like your training clothes to be loud and proud, you may find Brady’s activewear a little tame for your tastes, but the purpose of the classic look is to provide a line of apparel that can be worn for both work and play, and that’s something we appreciate. The subtle textured pattern that appears on these “Grid Flex” garments makes them a little different from the norm, without being too bold. And, from a practical standpoint, the hidden and zippable storage is a game changer.

Shop the new collection here!