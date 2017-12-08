Gear

What We're Wearing to the Gym in December 2017

Don't worry about winter—we’ve got you covered on all the new threads and accessories.

by
Winter Has Arrived

Geber86 / Getty

Listen up, gym junkies. You’re probably procrastinating on your holiday shopping, and you're probably in the market for some new gym gear of your own. If this is you, today’s your lucky day: You get to browse through these sweet items that can double as either an essential gym bag pickup, or a gift to a fit buddy in your life.

Besides the holidays, December brings cold temperatures that require a bit of tinkering with your normal gym clothes. Learn which pants, gloves, and compression gear you need to add to your rotation to combat Old Man Winter successfully. Bonus: Outside of apparel, we've picked out a set of wireless headphones that'll have you hearing clearly all season long.

And sure, they're practical—but we made sure to choose super-stylish options that will keep you functional and fly this winter. Here's what we're wearing to the gym in December 2017.

1. Project Rock Delta trainers by Under Armour

Under Armour Men's Project Rock Delta Training Shoes
Courtesy Image

Relentless inspiration was the one focus Under Armour and "The Rock" had in mind when they created the UA Project Rock Deltas—and, boy, did they deliver. Lightweight and durable breathable mesh fabric with a molded heel cup prevent sliding, alongside a Charged Cushioning midsole to absorb impact and return explosive energy, give the Deltas a feel like no other shoe.

The kicks, which aim to give you the confidence to push yourself further than ever before, have a 10mm offset and weigh 10.8oz. They may not give you the earning power of Dwayne Johnson, but they can give you the same support he gets when he’s crushing it in the gym. Available in black, tan, and "downtown green".

($139.99, underarmour.com)

2. Chill Motion Pant by Lululemon Men

Chill Motion Pant by Lululemon Men
Courtesy Image

If you're in the market for a more technical jogger, Lululemon's Chill Motion Pant will do nicely. The cleverly designed button-down pocket flaps keep your cell phone and wallet from bouncing onto the sidewalk as you jog to the gym, while hidden inner-pocket zippers hold your keys and gym pass. Our favorite part? The ankle zippers make it easy to take these off and on without having to retie your trainers. Available in gray and black.

($118, shop.lululemon.com)

3. Tango Stadium Icon Training Pants by Adidas

Adidas Tango Stadium Icon Training Pants
Courtesy Image

Adidas has had the pulse of the sweatpants market for what seems like forever, and for good reason. They crush the casual look while pushing the boundaries on athletic pants—and this model meets perfectly in the middle.

This carrot-fit cut is the best feature: Your junk won't struggle to breathe around the crotch area, but from the knee down, you get a clean, tapered look that won’t get in the way when you're working out. Also, the back of the calves are ribbed, which makes it an easier fit for guys with bigger calves.

These pants are super-versatile—especially at this (low) price tag.

(adidas.com, $50)

4. BeatsX headphones by Beats by Dre

Apple Beats X
Courtesy Image

Raise your hand if you think the Apple’s AirPods make you look fresh out of Star Trek. They're not only super-small and almost guaranteed to disappear, they're also expensive at that. With the iPhone 8 and X hitting the market this the holiday season, plenty other people will feel the same way.

The BeatsX wireless headphones are the solution for consumers who don’t want to wear bulbous, over-the-ear headphones. They’re wireless, but have a thin cord connecting them, which gives you that feeling of wired headphones. Battery life is eight hours, and they have a Fast Fuel charging feature that gives you up to two hours of playback from a five-minute charge. The headphones can also connect to multiple devices at once, so you don’t have to continuously have to dig through your setting every time you want to use them.

(beatsbydre.com, $149.95)

5. Quatroflx Compression Tights by Second Skin

Second Skin Quatroflx Compression Tights
Courtesy Image

If you’re a fan of compression undergarments, you need these tights. The high-quality fabric does an excellent job at keeping you warm when you’re outdoors, and not turning you into a big puddle when you’re indoors. Also, at just $35, these tights are very resilient and don’t deteriorate after being washed and dried several times.

The only downside, however, is that they're a bit of a process to put on because of their elasticity, but completely worth it.

(secondskin.com, $35)

6. Omni-Heat Touch Glove Liner by Columbia

Columbia Omni-Heat Touch™ Glove Liner
Courtesy Image

As simple as a quality pair of gloves may seem, they can definitely go a long way for you this winter. Obviously you want the ability to text, but we've tested plenty of gloves, and most of the text-friendly models aren’t the warmest.

Columbia’s Omni-Heat Touch gloves do a great job at straddling the line, providing both usability and some quality heat.

(columbia.com, $30)

7. Flyknit Trainer by Nike

Nike Fly-knit Trainer
Courtesy Image

This Nike trainer is ideal for any runner who wants a sturdy and snug trainer as they pound the pavement or the treadmill. This shoe is lightweight while still feeling strong enough to handle some abuse, thanks to the Nike Zoom Air in the heel and Nike's exclusive Flyknit material. Compared to other sneakers built on freely moving, almost floppy soles, the Flyknit trainer's sole is slightly rigid—and that's good if you like to do some casual lifting without having to change your kicks after stepping off the Stairmaster.

(nike.com, $150)

