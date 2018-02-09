Hans Bezard / Agence Zoom / Getty

10 Female Athletes to Watch at the 2018 Winter Olympics

These are the empowering women to keep your eye on while you watch the action in PyeongChang.

The 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang have just begun, and there are countless incredible athletes that will have Americans glued to their TV screens in hopes of catching the next gold-medal-worthy performance.

If you're one of those eager viewers, be sure to keep your eye on these female athletes who make it clear that "girl power" is indeed a real thing. 

Click through to see the female athletes who will show the world their skills at the Olympics. 

1. Lindsey Vonn

Legendary alpine skier Lindsey Vonn is making a comeback this Olympics following injuries that kept her from competing in 2014. This will be her fourth Olympic Games, and we can't wait to see what she dishes out. 

2. Mikaela Shiffrin

At 22 years old, Mikaela Shiffrin is easily one of the best slalom skiers in the world, and she's got a gold medal from the Sochi Olympics in 2014 to prove it. She's the youngest Slalom gold medalist in Olympic history and the first American to win gold in the discipline in 42 years, so you can expect big things from Shiffrin in PyeongChang.

3. Jessie Diggins

With four world championship medals under her belt, cross-country skier Jessie Diggins is the most decorated American in world championships history. She also won the last World Cup race ahead of the PyeongChang Olympics. 

4. Kiley McKinnon

This is freestyle skier Kylie McKinnon's first Olympics, but she's no stranger to winning medals, and took silver at the world championships in 2015.

5. Aja Evans

Bobsledder Aja Evans is participating in her second Olympics after taking bronze in Sochi in 2014. 

6. Hilary Knight

Hilary Knight has competed with the U.S. women's hockey team at two Olympics, and has two silver medals to show for it. This year, the team's shooting for gold. 

7. Jamie Anderson

Slopestyle snowboarder Jamie Anderson has been an X Games regular since 2006, and became the youngest Winter X Games medalist at 15 when she won bronze at the 2006 Winter X Games. In the 2017 World Cup, she ranked first for slopestyle, fifth for big air, and second overall.  

8. Madison Chock

Ice dancer Madison Chock is heading into her second Olympics with her partner Evan Bates. The pair skated together at the Sochi Olympics and took eighth place.

9. Sarah Hendrickson

PyeongChang is ski jumper Sarah Hendrickson's comeback from a rough patch at Sochi due to knee injuries. But her second time around, she plans on coming out strong. 

10. Mirai Nagasu

Mirai Nagasu took fourth at the Vancouver Olympics in 2010, and now she's back in action for the PyeongChang games. 

