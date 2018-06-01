Courtesy of WWE

7 Ways WWE’s Mickie James Rocks Life as a Superstar Mom

She’s a locker-room leader with millions of fans, an ultra-fit country music singer—and a mom. Here’s how WWE’s “Crazy Sweetheart” does it all.

Mickie James has won every major Women’s Title in WWE. Now, she’s becoming a champion at balancing body-slams with baby-talk.

Just three years removed from the birth of her son, Donovan, James is already an exemplar of the working mom balancing work (and its pursuant dedication to fitness) with family.

It’s no accident, of course. Since her debut in 2005, James has earned her peers’ admiration as locker-room leader. And at 38-years-young, and she’s currently in the best shape of her career.

Muscle & Fitness caught up with the “Crazy Sweetheart” to find out how she does it. Here are James’ seven key rules for finding success and balance in life.

1. Making Smart Nutrition Choices

While sticking to a strict training and nutritional regime is always a challenge, WWE Superstars have to live out of suitcases as they travel town-to-town, performing more than 200 times per year.

And for athletes like WWE Superstars, tracking their diets can be a challenge all its own.

“I keep carbs low, but I don’t track macros or calories too strictly,” James says. “After years of travelling I’m able to decide what’s healthy, and to make smart choices. I’ll take protein shakes with me. I don’t really prepare meals. Sometimes I use a company for that, but travelling and flying with containers can be a pain. If you want to eat clean, you can still go to restaurants—you just have to be smart about what you order. A lot of menus have calorie information these days, and most places will substitute parts of a meal to make it healthier too.

2. Recognizing Hard Work and Sacrifice

While James has an established career as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, she didn’t get there overnight—and she appreciates the hard work and dedication required to stay at the top of her game.

After some time away from WWE grappling all over the world for other promotions, James was asked to return to face rising star Asuka in 2016. Following the match, James was offered a full-time contract, and soon returned to SmackDown Live.

“I just gave [the match] my all as far as the training is concerned,” she says. “I was really excited about the match but I didn’t know what to expect. I thought it might be a one-off match, but the reception from the crowd was incredible! Hard work pays off.”

As for her preparation: “There’s always a way to make time for a gym session. There have been times when I have taken my son to the gym with me, and he’s played in the nursery while I’ve lifted some weights.”

3. Staying Grounded

As we chat, James’s 3-year-old-son Donovan is doing a grand job clanging away on his toy piano. It’s a poignant reminder that for James, there’s a balance to strike between being the center of attention for millions of adoring WWE fans, while at the same time being plain old “Mommy” back at home.

“Donovan has seen me perform at shows, but he has gotten used to seeing me on television now,” she says. “He’s like, ‘Oh there’s Mom on the mat again!’” [laughs]

4. Listening to Her Body

Having wrestled for almost 20 years, James has worked through a number of injuries as part of her chosen profession. But as she’s matured, this country music singer has learned to listen to the rhythm of her body when it comes to longevity in the ring.

As for lessons from the past four or five years? “The one thing that sticks with me now is to listen to my body,” she says. “I really find this helps me get the best from my workout sessions. There are days when I’m ready for anything and I’ll explode into the gym. Other days I’ll be more into stretching, or I might feel like some cardio. Your body really does tell you how to approach your training on any given day, so that’s something I have learned.”

5. Finding Balance

Between wrestling and family commitments, James’s time is at a premium—but this travelling warrior still takes solace in when it comes to rest and recuperation.

“I love horses, and although it’s hard to own a horse while I’m travelling so much, I love to just go down to the stables, even if it’s just to spend some time doing some grooming,” she says. “It’s a great stress reliever and I enjoy being outdoors. I love yoga, too. Our bodies go through so much that yoga really helps to elongate your spine. You get that ‘yoga high.’ I love it.”

6. Regularly Stepping Out of Her Comfort Zone

While James’ return match in 2016 was seen as a big test, her biggest challenge is yet to come. In recent weeks, James has tangled briefly with “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey on WWE Monday Night RAW, and the two legends seem destined to meet one-on-one soon.

“I’m so excited!” she says. “I think Ronda Rousey is great. She’s like a megastar from another sporting realm. I love the idea of the two of us, with our differing styles going at it!

7. Never Stop Setting Goals

During her storied WWE career, James has won both the Diva’s and Women’s Championship, and while she could be forgiven for resting on her laurels, that couldn’t be further from her thoughts.

“I still set goals,” James says. “I feel like if you stop setting goals for yourself, you won’t be stimulated, and you’ll stop progressing. I don’t see any reason why I can’t win the Women’s Championship again, or even the main event at WrestleMania. There’s always something to push yourself towards!”

