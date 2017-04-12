Watch: Britney Spears Is Tantalizingly Fit in Latest Bikini Photos

Britney Spears loves a good workout, and it definitely shows. Over the last few days, she's been hanging out on the beach and posting plenty of photos and videos on Instagram to share her vacation with fans.



Just a sprinkle of paradise!!!!!!

Judging by her posts, Spears and her sons are having a great time. She even posted this adorable photo of the trio making the most of the warm weather:

The 36-year-old's seemingly ageless physique just goes to show the power of a solid workout program.

Spears' vacation is well-deserved, considering she just ended her 250-concert residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. Her residency began in December 2013, and she played her final show at the resort this past New Year's Eve.

But this isn't the first time the princess of pop has given us body goals (and vacation goals) on Instagram. A while back, she shared a series of Instagram posts of a Hawaiian vacation with family, and she looked incredible, of course.

The video featured her adorable sons, reminding us that Spears is in killer shape despite being a mom of two. She and her mother, Lynne, both looked amazing rocking bikinis and confidence in the sand.



From start to finish... it was a good day

Spears has also given followers plenty of abs inspiration via social media, like the photo below that shows off the results that come from a disciplined fitness routine.