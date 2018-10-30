demirosemawby / Instagram

How 10 of Instagram's Fittest Influencers Rocked Halloween Week 2018

This year, Halloween is more like Halloweek, and plenty of influencers shared their costumes with followers.

demirosemawby / Instagram
No matter your age, Halloween is a time for fun. From candy and parties, to outfits you couldn't get away with any other time of year, adults have plenty to enjoy come Halloween. Even celebrities and influencers take part in the festivities and rock costumes. 

On Instagram, there are seemingly endless costumes to scroll through, but some top influencers stand out with costumes that clearly took some effort. Check out some of our favorites for fitness (or last-minute costume) inspiration.

How 10 of Instagram's Fittest Influencers Rocked Halloween Week 2018
Catwoman 😸 #abhhalloween

natalieevamarie / Instagram
Natalie Eva Marie

Former Muscle & Fitness Hers cover star Natalie Eva Marie went for a Catwoman look. 

danalinnbailey / Instagram
Dana Linn Bailey

Dana Linn Bailey went scary for her costume, rocking a mask and outfit inspired by The Purge.

3 of 10
casssmartin / Instagram
Cassandra Martin

Cass Martin's Ariana Grande costume made us do a double-take. 

“FiRsT TiMe SeEinG hEr FuLLy DrESseD”

katyaelisehenry / Instagram
Katya Elise Henry

The best part of Katya Elise Henry's costume is probably her caption mocking the inevitable comments about her being totally covered up for Halloween. 

karinaelle / Instagram
Karina Elle

Karina Elle is straight out of Avatar in her Na'vi body paint. 

There it is!!

chanteljeffries / Instagram
Chantel Jeffries

Chantel Jeffries' Fortnite-inspired costume is spot-on. 

#JokesOnYou

bundleofbrittany / Instagram
Brittany Renner

Brittany Renner showed off her Harley Quinn costume in a video for Halloweekend.

Suki Lou ❌❌❌ #SafariSleepover

demirosemawby / Instagram
Demi Rose Mawby

Demi Rose Mawby's take on Catwoman showed off her fit physique.

fatherkels / Instagram
Kelsey Calemine

Instagram star Kelsey Calemine rocked an angelic look to celebrate Halloween. 

jenselter / Instagram
Jen Selter

Jen Selter rocked a Fortnite bear costume over the weekend.

