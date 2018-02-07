Race Car Driver Danica Patrick Posts Inspiring, Body-positive Side-by-side Photos on Instagram

Kudos to race car driver Danica Patrick for spreading an extremely important, body-positive message on Instagram. The 35-year-old, who announced in November that she's retiring from full-time racing in 2018, penned the hugely heartfelt message to help people who struggle with feeling comfortable in their own skin.

It's somewhat relieving to hear that someone as successful and in shape as Patrick suffers and struggles just like everyone else. "No matter what your shape is, confidence and joy shine way beyond the physical," she writes next to two side-by-side photos that illustrate the difference a simple "clothing adjustment" can make. Here's the post and full caption:

When successful women like Patrick, Hilary Duff, and Aly Raisman stand up for the right to love their bodies for all their "imperfections," they aim to inspire the many young girls and women (and men) who feel that they have to be a certain size or shape to be considered acceptable in today's society.

Patrick, a keen fitness enthusiast, has a few big races coming up. The former IndyCar racer (she moved to NASCAR in 2011) will race both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 before she leaves the sport. But for today, we thank her for her inspiring message. Brava, Danica!