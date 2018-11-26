10 Times Torrie Wilson Inspired Us to Hit the Gym

Torrie Wilson spent years hitting the ring as a WWE Diva, but even traveling nearly 300 days a year didn't stop her from staying fit and healthy. And once her WWE days were behind her, it seems Wilson only got fitter. At 43 years old, she looks incredible, and her social media accounts would inspire pretty much anyone to hit the gym or knock out a home workout.

Wilson also coaches via her web-based programs at FITtensity.com, and she shares tidbits of workouts on her Instagram account regularly. Here, we round up some of Wilson's most motivational photos and videos.

Follow Wilson on Instagram at @torriewilson.