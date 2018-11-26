torriewilson / Instagram

10 Times Torrie Wilson Inspired Us to Hit the Gym

The former WWE wrestler is in killer shape at 43, and she works hard to stay fit and healthy.

Torrie Wilson spent years hitting the ring as a WWE Diva, but even traveling nearly 300 days a year didn't stop her from staying fit and healthy. And once her WWE days were behind her, it seems Wilson only got fitter. At 43 years old, she looks incredible, and her social media accounts would inspire pretty much anyone to hit the gym or knock out a home workout.

Wilson also coaches via her web-based programs at FITtensity.com, and she shares tidbits of workouts on her Instagram account regularly. Here, we round up some of Wilson's most motivational photos and videos. 

Follow Wilson on Instagram at @torriewilson.

Looking for some new moves to work into your lower-body workouts? Wilson shares three that build strength and power.

Wilson proves that virtually anywhere can become your gym with the right moves.

She’s fit as can be, but Wilson admits that even fitness fanatics have to ease into their workouts sometimes.

Wilson turns to celebrity trainer, and former Muscle & Fitness cover star, Don Saladino for body-sculpting workouts.

Wilson shared a quick core-toning circuit, and we’d trust anyone with abs as toned as hers.

Even without a gym, Wilson makes no excuses when it comes to sticking to her routine.

Wilson knocked out a beach workout for some fun in the sun. Get out of the gym with some of our favorite outdoor workouts.

Wilson demonstrated some creative BOSU ball moves for a quick total-body circuit.

What better way to release extra stress during your workouts than dancing it out?

In another no-gym workout, Wilson uses resistance bands to get a full-body burn going. 

