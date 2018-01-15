12 Natural Beauty Products for Glowing Skin

Green Goo Face Wash

Fruits/Shoots: Olive Oil, Jojoba Oil, Rosemary

If you’ve ever struggled with acne, we have a surprising news flash for you: You may just need to replace the harsh cleansers and three-step solutions with the right cleansing oil. Many brands have jumped on the cleansing-oil trend, but Green Goo does it without hidden chemicals, petroleum-based ingredients, sulphates, or phthalates. In fact, this formula has only seven ingredients—including olive oil, jojoba oil, and rosemary. Protect your face’s own oils so your skin doesn’t feel the need to ramp up its oil production. Simple, radiant, and natural.

($17 for 4.5 oz; greengoohelps.com)