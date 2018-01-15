gilaxia / Getty

12 Natural Beauty Products for Glowing Skin

Try our favorite plant-infused, nontoxic skin-care and makeup for deep hydration, wrinkle reduction, and glowing skin—from Mother Nature to you.


Whether your issue is dry skin, wrinkles, dull complexion, or anything in between, look no further than these plant-infused, nontoxic skincare products. They're sure to provide deep hydration, wrinkle reduction and glowing skin. The only problem you'll have is deciding which ones to try next.

Yes to Coconut Polishing Body Scrub

Fruits/Shoots: Coconut

Scrub a dub dub! Don’t settle for alligator skin come wintertime. This coconut cream cleanser meets gentle body scrub helps exfoliate dead skin cells and toxins while you sing in the shower. Use regularly to keep skin soft and moisturized.

($8 for 10 oz; walmart.com)

Pangea Organics Lip Tint

Fruits/Shoots: Jojoba, Tamanu, Shea

Nontoxic, full-saturation lipsticks in sultry shades?! Yesss! These perfectly pouty shades of lip tint are unlike any all-natural lipsticks we’ve tried. The colors are rich and add long-lasting shine to your lips using only healthy fatty acids and a non-petroleum base. These must-have colors are named after pop legends the world loved and lost in 2016, including Prince, George Michael, and David Bowie. Speaking of “Kiss” (by Prince), these stay put longer, even on close contact.

($8 for 0.07 oz; pangeaorganics.com)

FarmHouse Fresh Guac Star Avocado Mask

Fruits/Shoots: Avocado

Swipe on this whipped avocado facial mask, and you’ll reap the same benefits that the green fruit brings to your belly. Tons of healthy fats help plump up cracked skin. And vitamins and minerals give the largest organ in your body a direct refresh. We love that this is gentle enough for daily use to get your skin through winter without losing your cool.

($23 for 3.25 oz; farmhousefreshgoods.com)

Honest Hazel Under Eye Gels

Fruits/Shoots: Cactus, Collagen, Aloe Vera

A quick reboot to your eyes is all you need to get the day started after a long night or a long trip. Pop open one of these collagen-boosting undereye packs, which also contain vitamins C and E, and gently press under eyes for 20 to 25 minutes. Arbutin, which is often derived from the bearberry or blueberry plants, is a natural skin-lightening agent. 

($12 for set of 3; honesthazel.com)

Kneipp Lemon, Mint & Avocado Shower Foam “Happy Moments”

Fruits/Shoots: Avocado, Lemon

This foamy cleanser helps wake you up in the morning with a naturally zingy lemon scent. The body mousse is so moisturizing that it doubled as a shaving cream and made our tester’s skin feel hydrated and happy, not dried out, as with many regular soaps. Comes in seven scents. 

($16 for 6.8 oz; kneipp.com)

Lather Baobab & Shea Hair Wash

Fruits/Shoots: Baobab, Shea Butter

Clean up those tresses without harsh add-ins. This fine-tuned, protein-rich formula uses sustainably harvested ingredients to restore hydration when hat head, freezing temps, and indoor heat may try to sabotage your ’do. Baobab contains hair-shaft-restoring antioxidants and amino acids, and shea butter adds lasting yet lightweight moisture. Lather ensures new baobab trees are planted as these are harvested, and it works with female harvesters. Best for you, this cleansing shampoo is free of parabens, sulfates, and mineral oil.

($20 for 8 oz; lather.com)

Gaffer & Child Shaving Butter

Fruits/Shoots: Shea Butter, Sea Buckthorn, Jojoba Oil, Olive Oil, Lavender

The soothing scents of lavender and lemon turn shaving into a spa moment. This organic brand leaves out the nasties, so you’re left with “a product so pure you could eat it.” And although we’ll stick to our kitchen for clean foods, this latherless shave butter is perfect for a clean shave. Every purchase benefits PETA, to secure animal welfare.

($30 for 4 oz; gafferandchild.com)

C2 California Clean Apple Stem Cell Regenerating Serum

Fruits/Shoots: Rosemary, Swiss Apple Stem Cells

Keep skin feeling bright and refreshed with this time-reversal natural serum. Stem cells from Swiss apples ensure this formula penetrates deep into skin cells to boost collagen production, reduce wrinkles, and give you a noticeably radiant glow. Plus, hyaluronic acid helps lock in moisture. This is the skin-ceutical your beauty regimen needs to stop the clock with environmentally friendly ingredients. C2 is pure to its core and is free of parabens, petroleum, propylene, butylene, glycol, sodium lauryl sulfate, pesticides, phthalates, and fragrance.

($78 for subscriptions, $97 for 0.5 oz; c2caliclean.com)

EmerginC Hyper- Vitalizer Cream

Fruits/Shoots: Alpha-Lipoic Acid, Swiss Apple Stem Cells

This advanced face and neck cream combines the mother of all anti-agers, alpha-lipoic acid, with another powerful skin antioxidant, vitamin C. The lightweight yet deeply hydrating formula sinks into pores quickly and goes to work protecting skin against sun damage. The blend also includes borage-seed oil, coenzyme Q10, lutein, Swiss apple stem cells, and hyaluronic acid, which bring deep hydration.

($85; emerginc.com)

Green Goo Face Wash
Green Goo Face Wash

 

Fruits/Shoots: Olive Oil, Jojoba Oil, Rosemary

If you’ve ever struggled with acne, we have a surprising news flash for you: You may just need to replace the harsh cleansers and three-step solutions with the right cleansing oil. Many brands have jumped on the cleansing-oil trend, but Green Goo does it without hidden chemicals, petroleum-based ingredients, sulphates, or phthalates. In fact, this formula has only seven ingredients—including olive oil, jojoba oil, and rosemary. Protect your face’s own oils so your skin doesn’t feel the need to ramp up its oil production. Simple, radiant, and natural.

($17 for 4.5 oz; greengoohelps.com)

Baiser Organic Beauty Formula No. 1 Cream Blush

Fruits/Shoots: Beetroot Powder, Shea, Beeswax

OMG beetroot! This “a little goes a long way” all-natural blush is a fantastic alternative to chemical-laden makeup. Even though it’s a cream blush, it leaves zero residue and is light and long-lasting. The natural flush you’ll dab on comes from organic beetroot powder, and the just-enough moisture comes from added vitamins A and E. It comes in two surprisingly universal and versatile colors, for all skin complexions. So get glowing!

($35 for 1 oz; baiserbeauty.com)

Erbaviva Jasmine & Grapefruit Organic Deodorant

Fruits/Shoots: Jasmine, Grapefruit, Sage

A highly effective spray antiperspirant that skips the additives you’ll find in many deodorants like aluminum, silica, and parabens. Instead, organic essential oils—like grapefruit oil, which is a natural antiseptic, and sage oil, which has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties—limit perspiration and odor-causing bacteria effectively.

($26; erbaviva.com)

