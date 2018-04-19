5 Anti-Acne Products We Love: Spring 2018

News flash: You can still experience acne even as an adult, especially when you spend much of your time getting your sweat on at the gym. And your hormones aren’t the only thing to blame for blemishes. There are plenty of surprising reasons you may be developing pimples, but there are just as mant ways to keep your skin clear and healthy.

In addition to nixing acne-causing behaviors, using the right products is a simple way to keep your skin blemish-free year-round. We tapped a couple of dermatologists to get their recommendations.

Click through for some of the best acne-fighting products this spring.