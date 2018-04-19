Drazen_ / Getty

5 Anti-Acne Products We Love: Spring 2018

These dermatologist-recommended products are formulated to help keep skin in the clear.

News flash: You can still experience acne even as an adult, especially when you spend much of your time getting your sweat on at the gym. And your hormones aren’t the only thing to blame for blemishes. There are plenty of surprising reasons you may be developing pimples, but there are just as mant ways to keep your skin clear and healthy.

In addition to nixing acne-causing behaviors, using the right products is a simple way to keep your skin blemish-free year-round. We tapped a couple of dermatologists to get their recommendations.

Click through for some of the best acne-fighting products this spring.

 

 

1. Glycolix Cleansing Pads 5%

“These are great post-workout,” says Mona Gohara, M.D., associate clinical professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine. “They’re formulated with glycolic and lactic acids to help exfoliate skin and ward off friction-related breakouts—a common phenomenon in gymgoers.”

$22, lovelyskin.com

2. Boscia Luminizing Black Charcoal Mask

Peel-off masks are all the rage, and this charcoal-based one is a winner for problem pores, says Gohara. “Charcoal is like a vacuum for the skin—it sucks everything out!”

$34, boscia.com

3. Colorescience Sunforgettable Brush-On Sunscreen SPF 50

“This powder absorbs sweat and doesn’t clog pores—perfect for a fit lifestyle,” says Gohara.

$64, colorescience.com

 

4. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo

“When it comes to alleviating acne, two treatments are better than one,” says Sejal Shah. She’s a fan of this dual-action spot treatment that contains micronized benzoyl peroxide to reduce irritation while killing acne-causing bacteria and lactic acid to slough away pore-clogging cells.

$37, laroche-posay.us

5. Paula’s Choice Clear Extra Strength Anti-Redness Exfoliating Solution

Use this exfoliating treatment after cleansing. “It contains soothing green tea to calm redness as it helps clear skin,” says Shah.

$29, paulaschoice.com

