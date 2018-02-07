5 Best Sources of Electrolytes

Sweat is made up of water and electrolytes, primarily sodium and potassium. (That’s why our sweat has a salty taste to it.) Sweat also contains traces of calcium, magnesium, and chlorine. If you’re sweating a lot, it’s important to replace what you’ve lost in order to keep your body chemistry in balance, says Felicia D. Stoler, R.D.N., an exercise physiologist and sports nutritionist. If you’re doing moderate exercise for an hour or less, plain water will suffice, but if it’s more than an hour or in extreme conditions (hot yoga, high humidity, high altitude, etc.), add electrolytes to the mix.

Key Electrolyte Sources: