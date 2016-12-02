Features

5 Fast Beauty Tips For the Holiday Season

Need to look party-ready in a hurry? Here’s how to skimp on the primp and still take your look from everyday to holiday.

5 Fast Beauty Tips For the Holiday Season
1. Glam Makeup Plan

When you’re too pressed to do your whole face, focus on your eyes for maximum impact, advises Zekira Kobas, a makeup artist at the Adam Broderick Salon & Spa in Ridgefield, CT. Here’s how to create a sultry, smoky eye in no time flat:

Step 1:

Brush a light-colored shadow (think bone, ivory, or champagne) from the top of the lid to the brow bone; a darker shade lower on the eyelid; and a light, shimmery shadow on the outside of the lids. “Subtle shimmer lights up your face and creates a youthful glow,” says Kobas.

Step 2:

Define the shape of your eyes by applying a thin sweep of black eyeliner on your upper lid and smudging it down toward your lashes.

Step 3:

To really make peepers pop, coat lashes with black mascara. “Concentrate on the roots to create more volume,” advises Julio Albelo, an NYC-based makeup artist for Sisley. Finally, take another minute to highlight your lips. With a smoky eye, you may want to keep lip tones neutral, so opt for a hue close to your natural lip color. For a plumper-looking pucker, Albelo suggests placing a touch of concealer or foundation on the center of the lower lip after applying color. Finish with a slick of gloss to add shine.

2. Speedy Skin Soother
To refresh tired skin, soak a clean washcloth in cold milk and place it over your face for 10 minutes. “Milk packs a slew of nutrients that reduce redness and calm irritation,” explains David Bank, M.D., a dermatologist in Mount Kisco, NY. Plus, the lactic acid in milk gently exfoliates, so skin looks smoother and more radiant.

3. Spruce Up Your Nails

For knockout nails that last from Christmas to New Year’s, a gel manicure is a must. An ideal pick for the time- pressed is Essie Gel Couture ($12, ulta.com), a two-step system that requires no base coat or UV lamp and completely dries in about six minutes, according to Sheila Rushka, a manicurist at the Adam Broderick Salon & Spa. When it comes to choosing the perfect seasonal shade, Rushka recommends Wrap Party, a deep green hue that—unlike more predictable red—“whispers holiday instead of screaming it.”

4. Sensational Shortcuts For Short Hair

From pixies to bobs, these tips are ideal for dressing up short styles.

1. Be Slick About It

Wet and gel hair, then comb it smooth. “Use the dryer to slick everything flat to the head to create a sleek, sophisticated look,” says Matt King, a stylist at Fox & Jane salon in NYC.

2. Switch To A Deep Side Part

“A side part shows a woman’s more delicate features, instantly giving off a feminine vibe,” says Elizabeth Maloy, a stylist at the Yves Durif salon in NYC. Aim to place the part above the arch of the eyebrow. For extra glitz, add some hair bling above the ear on the side that’s showing less hair.

3. Roll ’Er Up

Give flat hair a lift by placing a hot roller or two at the crown. Be sure the ends of the hair are wrapped smoothly to avoid frayed-looking ends, and let hair cool completely (20 to 30 minutes) before removing.

5. Pony Express

A ponytail works for almost every occasion, but you’ll want to polish it up for special events. These tricks from Maloy will help you add more pizzazz to your pony, pronto.

1. Go Topsy-Turvy

To update a retro- style ponytail, which can be done with a full pony or just half your hair up, tease your crown first to create volume. Then gather hair into a loose low ponytail, gently poke your finger into the hair just above the elastic to create a hole, and flip the ponytail up and through it.

2. Add Twinkle To Tresses

Make a high pony, leaving out 1-inch sections of hair on either side of the face. Pull the hair back one side at a time, wrap it around the pony, and pin in place. To give your do more dazzle, spritz hair with a shimmer spray like Joico Gold Dust Shimmer Finishing Spray ($8, loxabeauty.com).

3. Opt For A Knot

“A topknot is great because it can be done fast yet looks complicated,” says Maloy. Create a high ponytail and add a volumizer like Shu Uemura Volume Maker ($48, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) to the pony for extra texture. Braid the ponytail, secure the end, and pull pleats apart gently to create fullness; or leave unbraided. Wrap hair around the ponytail base and pin in place.

