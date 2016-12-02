5 Fast Beauty Tips For the Holiday Season

1. Glam Makeup Plan

When you’re too pressed to do your whole face, focus on your eyes for maximum impact, advises Zekira Kobas, a makeup artist at the Adam Broderick Salon & Spa in Ridgefield, CT. Here’s how to create a sultry, smoky eye in no time flat:

Step 1:

Brush a light-colored shadow (think bone, ivory, or champagne) from the top of the lid to the brow bone; a darker shade lower on the eyelid; and a light, shimmery shadow on the outside of the lids. “Subtle shimmer lights up your face and creates a youthful glow,” says Kobas.

Step 2:

Define the shape of your eyes by applying a thin sweep of black eyeliner on your upper lid and smudging it down toward your lashes.

Step 3:

To really make peepers pop, coat lashes with black mascara. “Concentrate on the roots to create more volume,” advises Julio Albelo, an NYC-based makeup artist for Sisley. Finally, take another minute to highlight your lips. With a smoky eye, you may want to keep lip tones neutral, so opt for a hue close to your natural lip color. For a plumper-looking pucker, Albelo suggests placing a touch of concealer or foundation on the center of the lower lip after applying color. Finish with a slick of gloss to add shine.