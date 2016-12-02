5 Fast Beauty Tips For the Holiday Season

5. Pony Express
A ponytail works for almost every occasion, but you’ll want to polish it up for special events. These tricks from Maloy will help you add more pizzazz to your pony, pronto.
1. Go Topsy-Turvy
To update a retro- style ponytail, which can be done with a full pony or just half your hair up, tease your crown first to create volume. Then gather hair into a loose low ponytail, gently poke your finger into the hair just above the elastic to create a hole, and flip the ponytail up and through it.
2. Add Twinkle To Tresses
Make a high pony, leaving out 1-inch sections of hair on either side of the face. Pull the hair back one side at a time, wrap it around the pony, and pin in place. To give your do more dazzle, spritz hair with a shimmer spray like Joico Gold Dust Shimmer Finishing Spray ($8, loxabeauty.com).
3. Opt For A Knot
“A topknot is great because it can be done fast yet looks complicated,” says Maloy. Create a high ponytail and add a volumizer like Shu Uemura Volume Maker ($48, shuuemuraartofhair-usa.com) to the pony for extra texture. Braid the ponytail, secure the end, and pull pleats apart gently to create fullness; or leave unbraided. Wrap hair around the ponytail base and pin in place.