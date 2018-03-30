7 Surprising Acne Triggers and How to Avoid Them

2. A Lack of Natural Oils

CONNECTION:

In addition to keeping cells from piling up and clogging pores, phytosphingosine (PS), a type of fat that occurs naturally in the skin, kills acne-causing bacteria and reduces in ammation. People who are acne-prone are often genetically predisposed to have too little of this essential fatty acid, plus levels also decrease as we age, explains Audrey Kunin, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist and founder of DermaDoctor.

CLEAR-SKIN SOLUTION:

Use products that contain PS (look for phytosphingosine or sphingosine on the ingredient label) to boost your body’s own supply. When researchers used PS on pimple-prone volunteers in one study, they reported an 89% reduction in pimples after 60 days and a 90% inhibition of an enzyme that produces in ammation. Look for acne products like DermaDoctor Ain’t Misbehavin’ Intensive 10% Sulfur Acne Mask & Emergency Spot Treatment ($48; dermadoctor.com). Fear not if you already have excess sebum: Replenishing PS will not make skin oilier.